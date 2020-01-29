Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
301 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"

shares
comments
Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"
By:
Jan 29, 2020, 10:12 AM

Fernando Alonso feels Lewis Hamilton has "weak points" in Formula 1 "that have not been stressed yet", as the double world champion eyes a grand prix racing return in 2021.

In an exclusive interview with F1 Racing magazine, Alonso – Hamilton's teammate at McLaren in 2007 – was asked to assess his former rival's recent achievements.

Read Also:

Alonso, now a double Le Mans 24 Hours winner and World Endurance champion, has been out of F1 since the end of the 2018 season, and last won an F1 world title in '06.

Hamilton has won six championships in that time – including five in the last six years – which Alonso says shows the Mercedes driver has "raised [his] level in the last couple of years".

"Especially in 2019 when the car has not been as dominant as other seasons," added Alonso, who has expressed interest in returning to F1 in '21 if the new rules intended to improve the racing and spread out success across the grid succeed.

"If he cannot win, he's a very close second - not 20 seconds further back, which is what happens a little bit with Valtteri [Bottas, Hamilton's current teammate].

"A weekend when the car is not as competitive, Bottas is fifth or sixth or a minute behind - but Lewis is not. He's made a step forward, he is more competitive, more prepared.

"He still has some weak points that have not been stressed yet - no one is pressing that button, that weakness."

When asked to elaborate on Hamilton's suspected weakness, Alonso said: "If you study Lewis's season there is always a common trend.

"He starts the year slowly and no one takes the benefit of that. We all get excited that it will be the year of Bottas, but it's not.

"It would be nice to compete against him [Lewis] in a proper fight. Maybe his weak points are not real and everything is calculated but it would be nice to discover."

Alonso, who's formal relationship with McLaren ended at the end of last season, explained that taking advantage of a possible early season weakness would expose Hamilton to pressure he feels has not been under in recent years.

"When you have a good package and the other guys crash and you extend your championship lead, everything seems calm," said Alonso.

"If you are only one point ahead or ten points behind, the stress is different.

"The mistakes are different and your radio communications are different. We need to see [Hamilton] when the pressure is on."

Related video

Next article
Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again

Previous article

Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again

Next article

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo set to replace Rossi at Yamaha in 2021

52m
2
Formula 1

First look: Drone footage of Zandvoort’s banked corner build

3
Formula 1

Williams adds Red Bull, Renault engineers in key tech roles

4
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: Podium joy as Toro Rosso jumps forward

5
Formula 1

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car

Latest videos

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020
F1

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020

Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"
F1

Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"

Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again
F1

Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again

How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness
F1

How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness

How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy
F1

How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.