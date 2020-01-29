Formula 1
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020
By:
Jan 29, 2020, 10:20 AM

The Japanese GP will start an hour earlier than last year, the Formula 1 organisation has confirmed.

Details of the race timetable were yet to be decided when an otherwise full season schedule was issued on January 10th.

The Suzuka start has been moved from 1410 to 1310, and the event thus becomes the third race to have a new time relative to 2019. As previously announced the British GP has been moved from 1410 to 1510, and the US GP from 1310 to 1410.

The two Friday practice sessions in Japan will start an hour later than last year, with FP1 kicking off at 1100 instead of 1000.

The full list of 2020 start times is as follows:

Grand Prix Date FP1 FP2 FP3 Qualifying Race Sunset
Australia 13-15 March 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 19:39
Bahrain 20-22 March 14:00-15:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16-00 18:00-19:00 18:10 17:46
Vietnam 3-5 April 11:00-12:30  15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:12
China 17-19 April 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:25
Netherlands 1-3 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:10
Spain 8-10 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58
Monaco* 21-24 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58
Azerbaijan 5-7 June 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 20:08
Canada 12-14 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 20:44
France 26-28 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:39
Austria 3-5 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58
Great Britain 17-19 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:12
Hungary 31 July-2 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:15
Belgium 28-30 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:24
Italy 4-6 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 19:50
Singapore 18-20 September 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10 19:01
Russia 25-27 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:08
Japan** 9-11 October 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 13:10 17:24
United States*** 23-25 October 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 14:10 18:50
Mexico 30 October-1 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10 18:02
Brazil 13-15 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:29
Abu Dhabi

27-29 November

 

 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10 17:33

*Free practice on Thursday
**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks
***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning

