Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020
The Japanese GP will start an hour earlier than last year, the Formula 1 organisation has confirmed.
Details of the race timetable were yet to be decided when an otherwise full season schedule was issued on January 10th.
The Suzuka start has been moved from 1410 to 1310, and the event thus becomes the third race to have a new time relative to 2019. As previously announced the British GP has been moved from 1410 to 1510, and the US GP from 1310 to 1410.
The two Friday practice sessions in Japan will start an hour later than last year, with FP1 kicking off at 1100 instead of 1000.
The full list of 2020 start times is as follows:
|Grand Prix
|Date
|FP1
|FP2
|FP3
|Qualifying
|Race
|Sunset
|Australia
|13-15 March
|12:00-13:30
|16:00-17:30
|14:00-15:00
|17:00-18:00
|16:10
|19:39
|Bahrain
|20-22 March
|14:00-15:30
|18:00-19:30
|15:00-16-00
|18:00-19:00
|18:10
|17:46
|Vietnam
|3-5 April
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|14:10
|18:12
|China
|17-19 April
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|14:10
|18:25
|Netherlands
|1-3 May
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|21:10
|Spain
|8-10 May
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|20:58
|Monaco*
|21-24 May
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|20:58
|Azerbaijan
|5-7 June
|13:00-14:30
|17:00-18:30
|14:00-15:00
|17:00-18:00
|16:10
|20:08
|Canada
|12-14 June
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|11:00-12:00
|14:00-15:00
|14:10
|20:44
|France
|26-28 June
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|21:39
|Austria
|3-5 July
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|20:58
|Great Britain
|17-19 July
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|21:12
|Hungary
|31 July-2 August
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|20:15
|Belgium
|28-30 August
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|20:24
|Italy
|4-6 September
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|15:10
|19:50
|Singapore
|18-20 September
|16:30-18:00
|20:30-22:00
|18:00-19:00
|21:00-22:00
|20:10
|19:01
|Russia
|25-27 September
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|14:10
|18:08
|Japan**
|9-11 October
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|13:10
|17:24
|United States***
|23-25 October
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|13:00-14:00
|16:00-17:00
|14:10
|18:50
|Mexico
|30 October-1 November
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|10:00-11:00
|13:00-14:00
|13:10
|18:02
|Brazil
|13-15 November
|11:00-12:30
|15:00-16:30
|12:00-13:00
|15:00-16:00
|14:10
|18:29
|Abu Dhabi
|
27-29 November
|13:00-14:30
|17:00-18:30
|14:00-15:00
|17:00-18:00
|17:10
|17:33
*Free practice on Thursday
**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks
***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning
