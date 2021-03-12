Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine Next / Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

By:

Fernando Alonso will need further surgery this winter on the jaw fracture he suffered in a recent cycling accident, but says his Formula 1 efforts will be unaffected.

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

The Spaniard sustained the injury after being involved in a crash with a car while pre-season training near Lugano in Switzerland last month.

Having undergone a jaw operation at the time to repair the damage, Alonso revealed on the first day of pre-season testing that he will need a further visit to hospital after the end of the 2021 campaign.

"I don't expect any issues honestly," said Alonso, when asked about how his preparations for the campaign had been impacted by the crash. "I've been training for I think three weeks or two weeks, absolutely normal and I've been in the simulator as well, Monday and Tuesday, so you know the preparations were not affected too much.

"I missed only a couple of marketing days and filming days which I was happy with in a way. And then, I recorded everything yesterday afternoon, so I had a very intense day on marketing activities. But yeah I feel fine, obviously.

"One thing is the professional side and driving side, which is 100%. On the personal side, obviously I will have to remove two titanium plates that I have on the upper jaw, that will be removed at the end of the season.

"So, there is still something going on after the championship finishes but, as I said, they will not affect my professional life."

Read Also:

Alonso will get his first taste of Alpine's new A521 in Bahrain on Saturday, as he embarks on an F1 comeback after two years away.

And while he knows how much effort is needed to get back up to speed in F1, he is relishing the chance to show what he can do.

"I don't fear any particular challenge," he said. "But how the midfield is right now, it is very competitive, so it's something that we are aware of, that we need to maximise and we need to make perfection every weekend if we want to score good points."

shares
comments

Related video

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

Previous article

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

Next article

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Alpine
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

6h
2
Formula 1

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

2h
5
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

Latest news
Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’
Formula 1

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’

19m
Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

1h
Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine
Formula 1

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

1h
Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

2h
Aston Martin tweaks floor for Bahrain F1 testing
Formula 1

Aston Martin tweaks floor for Bahrain F1 testing

4h
Latest videos
Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
19h

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari 03:46
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso "completely fit" for F1 testing after cycling accident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso "completely fit" for F1 testing after cycling accident

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

More from
Alpine
Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

Latest news

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.