Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Coronavirus making Australian GP atmosphere "different" - Albon

shares
comments
Coronavirus making Australian GP atmosphere "different" - Albon
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 12:32 PM

Red Bull's Alex Albon says the 2020 Formula 1 season opener will feel "different" as emergency measures are introduced at the Australian Grand Prix because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Melbourne race is set to go ahead this weekend despite the developing situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

Autograph sessions that were scheduled to be held at Albert Park will be replaced by Q&A interviews, and press events organised for the build-up to the race have been impacted, as teams implement measures to reduce interactions for their drivers.

Albon was speaking at Red Bull media event alongside his teammate Max Verstappen at Melbourne's Station Pier – where a 2m exclusion zone around the drivers was enforced during a press conference.

He said: "Even now walking around Melbourne it's obviously a different kind of atmosphere to what it's been like in the past.

"I mean I speak about the past, I've done one year. [But] it's going to be different.

"I'm not sure what's being put in place to be honest with you [regarding measures in the Albert Park paddock].

"But hopefully we can find the right balance between the drivers and the teams [on] the safety because it is obviously a serious problem, [while] also giving something to the fans to be able to interact with us in some way."

 

At least three F1 team personnel have been taken in to self-isolation while tests are conducted to see if they have contracted coronavirus.

Following Renault's 2020 livery launch event at Albert Park on Wednesday – where Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon took the covers of the RS20 – its drivers were withdrawn from an accompanying press conference.

Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul explained that the measure was being enforced "due to the situation" regarding coronavirus concerns.

"Obviously as we were planning this event, we were expecting a little bit more of a light atmosphere," Abiteboul said.

"Obviously I'm referring to the very particular circumstances in which we are in Australia and Melbourne.

"Usually it's a moment that we all love when we are racing in Formula 1, so I wanted to make a mention of that.

"I also wanted to say that our drivers were supposed to be with us for that event, but due to the situation, we've excused them from the occasion. I hope you understand why we are taking such measures."

Related video

Next article
The key areas to expect gaps to close in 2021

Previous article

The key areas to expect gaps to close in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Drivers Alex Albon
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
10:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
14:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
12:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
15:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
14:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park

2
Formula 1

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

3
Supercars

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

4
Formula 1

Renault feels new title sponsor boosts chances of F1 stay

5
Formula 1

Renault unveils 2020 F1 livery, new title sponsor

Latest videos

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020 01:29
Formula 1
17m

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020 02:13
Formula 1
3h

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work? 04:46
Formula 1

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work?

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region 01:34
Formula 1

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020 01:05
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020

Latest news

Coronavirus making Australian GP atmosphere "different" - Albon
F1

Coronavirus making Australian GP atmosphere "different" - Albon

The key areas to expect gaps to close in 2021
F1

The key areas to expect gaps to close in 2021

Why Racing Point is more than just a 'pink Mercedes'
F1

Why Racing Point is more than just a 'pink Mercedes'

Albert Park 'gutter' re-profiled ahead of Australian GP
F1

Albert Park 'gutter' re-profiled ahead of Australian GP

Renault feels new title sponsor boosts chances of F1 stay
F1

Renault feels new title sponsor boosts chances of F1 stay

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.