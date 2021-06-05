Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods Next / Hamilton says second on Baku grid a "monumental result"
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Qualifying report

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc grabs pole after chaotic end to Q3

By:

Charles Leclerc claimed a second successive shock Formula 1 pole as Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying ended in similarly bizarre circumstances to Monaco when a late Q3 stoppage prevented final improvements.

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc grabs pole after chaotic end to Q3

The Ferrari driver led the way after the first runs in Q3, but Yuki Tsunoda crashing with just a few seconds of the session remaining – and Carlos Sainz also hitting the barriers just behind the AlphaTauri – secured Leclerc's pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The session had already been heavily disrupted and delayed by three other red flags, caused by Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi crashing in Q1 and Daniel Ricciardo doing likewise in Q2.

Leclerc's 1m41.218s initial lap in Q3 came as he led the pack around, but crucially picked up a significant tow when he caught up with Hamilton – completing a second warm-up lap running behind teammate Valtteri Bottas – in the closing stages of the track.

This boosted Leclerc to a 0.232s advantage over Hamilton when the Mercedes drivers did complete the first of what should have been two runs in Q3, with Bottas ending up down the order as he had towed Hamilton.

Red Bull, the favourite for pole, ended up with Verstappen in third as he could not match Leclerc on the opening Q3 runs despite being towed by teammate Sergio Perez.

Pierre Gasly took fourth as the AlphaTauri drivers completed their first Q3 laps in the middle part of the segment when the rest of the top 10 were in the pits preparing for the final goes that were ultimately aborted.

Tsunoda towed Gasly around – the rookie's lap ending up being good enough for P8, with Bottas shuffled down to 10th.

Along with the rest, he never got the chance to improve as Tsunoda – who had stayed out for a second go following a cool-down lap where the AlphaTauri drivers became mixed in with the rest of the pack, now preparing for their final runs – crashed at Turn 3 – the 90-degree left at the end of the back straight early in the first sector.

He braked too late and locked his left-front, which sent him nose-first into the barriers, with Sainz "losing the focus" as he followed Tsunoda's lock-up and crashed, the Ferrari's rear swinging around and its front wing being knocked off against the wall on the inside of the Turn 3 run-off area.

Behind the polesitter, Hamilton, Verstappen and Gasly came Sainz, Lando Norris and Perez, while Fernando Alonso was sandwiched between Tsunoda and Bottas in P9.

Norris faces a post-qualifying investigation for a possible red flag procedure infraction during Q1.

Q2 ended 90 seconds early after Ricciardo locked up his front left and slide straight into the wall on the outside of Turn 3.

The McLaren's right front was knocked off in the impact and the middle segment was not restarted, which meant several drivers – including Ricciardo – were eliminated based on their initial run times.

Sebastian Vettel was vocally livid to miss a Q3 spot by 0.029s as he ended up P11, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who had clipped the wall with his right rear exiting the same corner as where Ricciardo, who qualified 13th, would later crash.

Kimi Raikkonen was 14th ahead of George Russell, who maintained his 100% progression from Q1-Q2 for Williams in 2021.

This came after he missed the opening minutes of Q1 as his team worked to switch him back to a previously used engine as the new one he had been running in FP3 suffered a water pump leak and had to be removed.

In Q1, the incidents involving Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi meant the opening segment lasted over 40 minutes.

Both drivers hit the wall at the fast Turn 15 left – the turn heading downhill at the end of the second sector where Leclerc and Verstappen crashed in FP2 and FP3 respectively – with Stroll's occurring first just three minutes into Q1.

The Aston Martin driver struck the wall nearly square-on with his right front after sliding to the incident with understeer.

The impact snapped the suspension and he pulled over to the inside of the track's final real corner, with the red flags brought out when only Leclerc had completed a timed lap, as he had been running at the end of pack.

After a 12-minute delay, the session restarted, with the Mercedes pair switched from mediums to the softs that the rest of the field were running, but proceedings only lasted a further five minutes before Giovinazzi hit the wall.

The Alfa Romeo driver locked his left-front and went further into the barriers than Stroll, with Giovinazzi stopping immediately with the right-side of his car heavily damaged.

The red flags returned with the Mercedes drivers among those still yet to set a time, although Hamilton eventually took his used softs to the fastest time in the opening segment.

When Q1 eventually finished, Nicholas Latifi and the Haas duo were eliminated, with Mick Schumacher leading Nikita Mazepin, who had to take to the escape road at Turn 4 on his final flying lap – where he was running just in front of Hamilton.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'41.218
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'41.450 0.232
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'41.563 0.345
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'41.565 0.347
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'41.576 0.358
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'41.747 0.529
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'41.917 0.699
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'42.211 0.993
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'42.327 1.109
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'42.659 1.441
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'42.224 1.006
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'42.273 1.055
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'42.558 1.340
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'42.587 1.369
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'42.758 1.540
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'43.128 1.910
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'44.158 2.940
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'44.238 3.020
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Previous article

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Next article

Hamilton says second on Baku grid a "monumental result"

Hamilton says second on Baku grid a "monumental result"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Sub-event QU
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

1h
2
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

9h
3
Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start

37min
4
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

5
Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that drivers causing red flags keep grid positions

25min
Latest news
Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

2m
Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement
Formula 1

Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement

5m
Alonso: Unfair that drivers causing red flags keep grid positions
Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that drivers causing red flags keep grid positions

25m
Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start
Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start

37m
Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap"
Formula 1

Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap"

40m
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
49m

Starting Grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why Do They Spray Champagne On The Podium? Motorsport Traditions Explained 03:12
Formula 1
6h

Why Do They Spray Champagne On The Podium? Motorsport Traditions Explained

Formula 1: Perez quickest in free practice 2 at Baku 00:45
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Perez quickest in free practice 2 at Baku

Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix cancelled 00:48
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix cancelled

Formula 1: Verstappen leads in FP1 in Azerbaijan 00:34
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads in FP1 in Azerbaijan

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
4h
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
20h
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

Mercedes braced for "very difficult" Baku F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for "very difficult" Baku F1 qualifying

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Latest news

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement

Alonso: Unfair that drivers causing red flags keep grid positions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that drivers causing red flags keep grid positions

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.