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Why McLaren’s new front wing needs “a bit more work”

Team needs to understand why vital aerodynamic component isn’t behaving as expected – because it’s the basis of a complete development plan

Stuart Codling Téha Courbon
Edited:
McLaren car tech detail

McLaren

Photo by: Téha Courbon

Qualifying no higher than the fourth row of the grid is just one of several developments vexing McLaren during the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris qualified seventh and eighth, over half a second off Mercedes polesitter Kimi Antonelli, which has the same engine as McLaren’s MCL40. If the size of that margin was “disappointing”, in the words of McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, it wasn’t altogether surprising given the known performance characteristics of the car.

One of the more problematic background elements of the weekend has been the new front wing, which McLaren trialled and set aside during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. Here the team brought a revised version but again elected to revert to the previous specification ahead of qualifying.

This isn’t the road for this component, though, for two important and interconnected reasons. The first is that the new wing concept is the foundation for a whole set of developments which will iterate from it; the second is that McLaren needs to understand why real-world performance has deviated from the expectations set up by its simulation tools.

Lack of correlation between simulation and the track is worrying, even if the real-world results turn out to be better than expected.

“Certainly we want to understand a little bit more clearly the behaviour of the front wing at the track versus what we have in our development tools,” Stella told media including Motorsport.com.

Andrea Stella, McLaren

Andrea Stella, McLaren

Photo by: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

“It’s very important that we do this characterisation very well, because based on this front wing there will be several developments. In itself this front wing wasn't expected to be a large step from a numbers point of view, it was more the beginning of a new concept.

“We wanted to spend enough time, and definitely after Canada there were a couple of things that we needed to rectify. But here we are very close to the expectation, so I think we are happy with the data we have seen, and from this point onwards we will start introducing the developments that are based on this new front wing.

“I still think that rigorous and effective car development remains a point of strength of our team.”

So the new front wing was never expected to be a game-changer. Aerodynamic development is such an iterative process that no single component provides a ‘magic bullet’ which transforms car behaviour or delivers several tenths of laptime.

But what McLaren is feeling its way towards is a broader change of the MCL40’s behaviour. The team’s feeling is that it lacks peak downforce compared with the dominant Mercedes, and probably Ferrari too.

There is also an issue with lack of mechanical grip, largely a consequence of the team focusing on making it less aggressive to its tyres. Historically that has offered a benefit, given how sensitive the Pirellis have generally been to thermal stress, but the latest generation has proved more robust than expected. Both Piastri and Norris have struggled to get both axles up to temperature, especially in colder ambient conditions such as those which prevailed in Canada.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

In Monaco the team wanted to test the new front wing against the previous one across both cars, to remove some of the element of subjectivity that drivers bring, but this was complicated by Norris’s breakdown in FP2. Both cars ran the new wing in FP3.

It’s likely that the team will continue to add new parts to the mix when they are ready, rather than waiting to introduce them as part of a bigger package, because the newness of the technical regulations means there are more gains to be found.

“So here we ran the new front wing in a slightly modified configuration, which is part of learning on the response of this new component, based on which there are a few more developments coming for the next races,” said Stella.

“The behaviour of the front wing is closer to the expectation but requires a bit more work, so we will definitely see once more this front wing in the coming events. It was not very far from the baseline front wing, so it wasn't much intrusive in the overall preparation from a driving point of view.

“Here, because there is so much margin of development, we are adding new components more and more. As soon as they are ready we add them to the car.

“We want to learn as much as possible about the new components and how they behave, because the aerodynamics of the car is not very mature as a consequence of the changes of regulations. So we will see more of many parts very often, rather than single packages at specific events.” 

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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