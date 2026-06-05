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Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 in another Ferrari 1-2 while Lando Norris retires

Ferrari has enjoyed a 1-2 in both Friday practice sessions at the F1 Monaco GP

Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton capped off a perfect Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix for Ferrari by leading another 1-2 in second practice while Lando Norris suffered an early retirement.

The seven-time world champion set a 1m13.026s, which was 0.111s quicker than team-mate Charles Leclerc - who led Hamilton in a 1-2 for Ferrari during first practice at the principality.

The Italian outfit is looking like the team to beat this weekend thanks to its strength in slow-speed corners, hoping to end Mercedes’ perfect start to the 2026 campaign.

The Silver Arrows won all five grands prix this year, the last two coming on sprint weekends, so FP2 has become a novelty at this point with Monaco being the first since Japan in March.

A busy start was therefore no surprise and it saw all teams bar Aston Martin use new medium tyres, softs for the Silverstone outfit, with the early lead changing hands multiple times.

That was before Norris suffered an issue with his MCL40 12 minutes in, sending his McLaren down the Nouvelle Chicane escape road and into an early retirement for the world champion.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

This caused a virtual safety car that ended 20 minutes into the session. Leclerc then very quickly went top with a 1m13.613s, 0.365s faster than his FP1 benchmark.

By this point, Ferrari was the only team sub 1m14s, Hamilton having set a 1m13.671s right before Norris’ retirement. FP2 then ramped up halfway into the one-hour outing.

That’s when teams started fitting the soft tyre and although championship leader Kimi Antonelli couldn’t topple Leclerc at first, Max Verstappen did with a 1m13.467s in his Red Bull.

Next to jump ahead of the Ferrari duo was George Russell with a 1m13.515s, so the Italian outfit built its way into the soft-tyre window rather than showing its hand straight away.

Verstappen therefore stretched his advantage with a 1m13.194s, before Ferrari finally set hot laps on soft rubber: Leclerc did a 1m13.137s, before a 1m13.026s for Hamilton.

Those lap times subsequently went unbeaten across the final 22 minutes, as some teams returned to the medium tyre to run through testing programmes before a late red flag.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

That red flag came out with five minutes remaining after Sergio Perez’s smoky Cadillac stopped at Casino Square and that pretty much caused an early end to second practice.

This meant Verstappen remained third with his 1m13.194s ahead of fourth-placed Russell, whose Mercedes team-mate Antonelli took fifth and was 0.503s behind Hamilton.

Sixth went to Isack Hadjar, who had a late start to FP2 after his FP1 crash but the Red Bull driver recovered positively to end up with a 1m14.087s, 0.001s ahead of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

Nico Hulkenberg took eighth with a 1m14.094s, 0.265s ahead of Audi team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto in ninth with Haas driver Oliver Bearman completing the top 10 on a 1m14.456s. 

F1 Monaco GP: FP2 result

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 36

1'13.026

S
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 36

+0.111

1'13.137

0.111 S
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 35

+0.168

1'13.194

0.057 S
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.379

1'13.405

0.211 S
5
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.503

1'13.529

0.124 S
6 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.061

1'14.087

0.558 S
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+1.062

1'14.088

0.001 S
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 34

+1.068

1'14.094

0.006 S
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 35

+1.333

1'14.359

0.265 S
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 37

+1.430

1'14.456

0.097 S
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 37

+1.471

1'14.497

0.041 S
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.486

1'14.512

0.015 S
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 39

+1.574

1'14.600

0.088 S
14 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 37

+1.722

1'14.748

0.148 S
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 31

+1.732

1'14.758

0.010 S
16 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 36

+1.759

1'14.785

0.027 S
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 35

+1.819

1'14.845

0.060 S
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 31

+2.090

1'15.116

0.271 S
19 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 8

+2.248

1'15.274

0.158 M
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 30

+2.268

1'15.294

0.020 S
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.733

1'15.759

0.465 S
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 27

+3.148

1'16.174

0.415 S
View full results
Read Also:

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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