Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
21 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bahrain GP qualifying as it happened Next / Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Qualifying report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

By:

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the first pole position of the new Formula 1 season, as the Red Bull driver topped 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying by over 0.3s.

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

Verstappen, who was fastest in all three practice sessions at the Sakhir track, and Hamilton duelled for the top spot through Q3, with the latter twice taking provisional pole before being usurped.

Hamilton's first Q3 run of 1m29.549s ended up 0.023s behind Verstappen's 1m29.526s.

On the second runs, Hamilton improved to a 1m29.383s, but crucially did not improve his personal best time in the middle sector.

Verstappen, by contrast, swept to the session's fastest times in all three sectors on his final run, as he took pole with a 1m28.997s.

Valtteri Bottas improved on his final run in Q3 to take third in the second Mercedes, with Charles Leclerc fourth for Ferrari.

Leclerc, like Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, only did on run in Q3 and used his one shot to knocked AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly back to fifth.

Daniel Ricciardo beat his new McLaren teammate Lando Norris to sixth, with Carlos Sainz eighth in the second Ferrari.

Sainz had had a nervous moment at the end of Q1 when his engine appeared to cut out on his final run after he'd clattered over the kerbs at the exit of Turn 2 and was forced to trail slowly back to the pits.

Alonso's F1 qualifying return resulted in ninth, with Stroll shuffled back to 10th after completing his sole Q3 run in the gap between the majority of the runners doing their first and second laps.

Verstappen, the two Mercedes drivers and Gasly will start the race on the medium tyres after getting through Q2 with a significant strategy advantage over the rest of the top 10, as the soft tyres the rest will use are likely to degrade heavily in the opening stint.

Sergio Perez's first qualifying at Red Bull did not go to plan, as he was knocked out by Norris's final improvement at the end of Q2.

The Mexican driver had had his first Q2 time deleted for running too wide and falling foul of the track limits policing at the exit of the Turn 4 wide right-hander, while running on the medium tyres.

He went again on the mediums at the end of Q2 and even though he went over a tenth faster than the deleted lap, other cars improving behind him meant he was shuffled out of the top 10.

Antonio Giovinazzi scored his best dry qualifying result since the 2019 Brazilian GP with P12, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who also could not get through Q2 on the medium tyres.
The AlphaTauri driver had finished Q1 in P2 but could not replicate his teammate's effort on the yellow-walled rubber and was knocked out in 13th.

Kimi Raikkonen finished 15th, ahead of George Russell, who got out out of Q1 for the 10th time since the start of last season.

In Q1, a late Turn 1 spin for Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, who also spun off at Turn 13 at the start of the final sector in the early minutes of the opening segment of qualifying, cost two high-profile drivers.

A late improvement for Stroll meant Esteban Ocon was knocked out in P16 and left to rue the spun Haas in front of him at the start of his final lap – but this was still his best time and Ocon may be vulnerable to a post-qualifying stewards' investigation that will examine all times set under the yellow flags that Mazepin's off brought out.

Nicholas Latifi ended up 17th after setting his best time in Q1 ahead of Mazepin's incident, while Sebastian Vettel's difficult start to life at Aston Martin continued as he was knocked out in P18 – another driver who came across Mazepin's car at Turn 1 on their final laps, and Vettel was came across yellows for Sainz's slow travelling car exiting the Turn 8 hairpin.

Mick Schumacher's improvement on his final Q1 lap boosted him ahead of Mazepin on the all-Haas final row of the grid.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'28.997 218.919
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.385 0.388 217.969
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'29.586 0.589 217.480
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'29.678 0.681 217.257
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'29.809 0.812 216.940
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'29.927 0.930 216.655
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.974 0.977 216.542
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'30.215 1.218 215.964
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'30.249 1.252 215.882
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'30.601 1.604 215.043
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'30.659 1.662 214.906
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'30.708 1.711 214.790
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'31.203 2.206 213.624
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'31.238 2.241 213.542
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'33.430 4.433 208.532
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'31.724 2.727 212.411
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.936 2.939 211.921
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'32.056 3.059 211.645
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'32.449 3.452 210.745
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'33.273 4.276 208.883
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain GP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Bahrain GP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Sub-event QU
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

34min
2
Supercars

Hazelwood reflects on 260 km/h Sandown crash

3
MotoGP

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime

8h
4
Formula 1

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

5
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice

Latest news
Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Formula 1

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

1m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

22m
Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying
Formula 1

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying

33m
Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Formula 1

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

34m
Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

1h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
5m

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton by 0.7s in FP3 Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton by 0.7s in FP3

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
20h
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

Hazelwood reflects on 260 km/h Sandown crash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Hazelwood reflects on 260 km/h Sandown crash

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.