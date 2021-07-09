How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Aston Martin endured a pretty tough start to the 2021 season, with Formula 1’s new aero rules having hit the team’s low-rake concept harder than its high-rake rivals.
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez
Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom
Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track
OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals
Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. Stuart Codling gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”
Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance
Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams
Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do