Bottas sets new fastest time, Vettel suffers engine issue

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
279 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing I / Testing report

Bottas sets new fastest time, Vettel suffers engine issue

shares
comments
Bottas sets new fastest time, Vettel suffers engine issue
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 12:06 PM

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Barcelona so far on the morning of day three, as Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari suffered an engine problem.

Vettel had managed what was then a field-high 40 laps by the time he stopped at Turn 12 just after two hours and a half of running, bringing out the second red flag of the test.

The session remained suspended for 20 minutes as the stricken SF1000 was covered in multiple blankets and transported back to pitlane, from which it wouldn't emerge until the chequered flag.

Ferrari has confirmed it will fit a replacement engine on Vettel's car for the afternoon, while the power unit that started the day will go to Maranello for analysis.

As the red flag flew, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had sat in first lap with a C2 lap of 1m17.636s, but Bottas then improved to a 1m16.863s - the fastest lap of testing so far - shortly after green-flag running resumed.

He whittled it down to a 1m16.417s on C4s, before fitting the softest tyre compound - the C5 - with just under an hour remaining and recording a 1m15.732s.

Bottas' lap was nearly half a second quicker than Vettel's overall benchmark from 2019 pre-season testing, and was just three tenths short of the Mercedes driver's own lap record from last year's qualifying.

The Finn's lap coincided with Nicholas Latifi's Williams coming to a halt on the pit straight, which caused the test's third red-flag period. Like Vettel, Latifi did not return for the rest of the session, the pair making up the classification in ninth and 10th.

The session had resumed again with 50 minutes to go, but Bottas' time was under no threat and he duly went into the lunch break as the pace-setter, with Lewis Hamilton set to drive the W11 in the afternoon.

Renault had gone into the day with the fewest miles accrued but Esteban Ocon logged a healthy 76 laps in the morning.

He ended the session second fastest, with a time 1.370s off Bottas set on C4s, and will now hand the car over to Daniel Ricciardo for the afternoon.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll completed the top three, two tenths behind Ocon and a tenth up on AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat, who will be replaced by Pierre Gasly for the afternoon running.

Verstappen had spend the day focused on the harder tyre compounds, and was only fifth-fastest, albeit recording the biggest lap count at 86.

Carlos Sainz's seventh fastest time likewise came on the C2s, with the McLaren driver and his former Toro Rosso teammate Verstappen split by Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi in sixth place.

Both Verstappen and Sainz are done for the week, with Alexander Albon and Lando Norris respectively replacing them for the afternoon.

Romain Grosjean, who will hand the Haas VF-20 over to Kevin Magnussen for the final session, was eighth fastest and the only driver besides Vettel and Latifi not to make it to the 50-lap mark.

Session results

Pos. Driver Team Engine Time Laps
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1:15.732 65
2 Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1:17.102 76
3 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1:17.338 52
4 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1:17.427 62
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1:17.636 86
6 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.035 65
7 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault 1:18.274 76
8 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.380 48
9 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1:18.384 40
10 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1:19.004 44
Next article
Ricciardo says testing feels normal again after 2019 "anomaly"

Previous article

Ricciardo says testing feels normal again after 2019 "anomaly"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing I
Sub-event Friday
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
20 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Formula 1

Bottas sets new fastest time, Vettel suffers engine issue

34m
3
FIA F2

Daruvala named Red Bull junior, seals F2 move

3h
4
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

3h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo says testing feels normal again after 2019 "anomaly"

1h

Latest videos

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

Latest news

Bottas sets new fastest time, Vettel suffers engine issue
F1

Bottas sets new fastest time, Vettel suffers engine issue

Ricciardo says testing feels normal again after 2019 "anomaly"
F1

Ricciardo says testing feels normal again after 2019 "anomaly"

Mercedes-inspired Racing Point "not full-blown Haas model"
F1

Mercedes-inspired Racing Point "not full-blown Haas model"

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021
F1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

Daruvala named Red Bull junior, seals F2 move
F2

Daruvala named Red Bull junior, seals F2 move

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.