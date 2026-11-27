Formula 1 Qatar GP

Charles Leclerc explains Qatar GP practice spin after painfully "slow" day for Ferrari

Ferrari has its work cut out after the first day of Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix after struggling for pace

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 8:52 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc rued a "very, very difficult" FP2 for Ferrari at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, with his early spin the symptom of a general lack of grip in the SF-26.

Having already gotten off to a quiet start in FP1, Leclerc and team-mate Lewis Hamilton could only manage seventh and eighth in FP2, a full second adrift of Mercedes' leader Kimi Antonelli.

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Not helping his cause, Leclerc suffered a violent spin exiting Turn 7 in the early stages of the session, sustaining floor damage that warranted a parts change mid-session.

Leclerc explained that he had actually already damaged his floor earlier in the session over Lusail's notoriously high kerbs, and further damage following his excursion through the gravel trap forced Ferrari to change the floor entirely.

"It's been just a very, very difficult session." Leclerc explained. "The best lap time was I think my first lap in FP2 and after that we could never really improve. Of course, we didn't do that many laps on the medium tyres because then we had to stop to repair because of the floor damage I got on the kerbs.

"After I lost the car it probably made it even worse, so we just decided to change the floor which cost us quite a bit of time."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno explained: "After the spin there was clear damage on the floor. We saw it also from numbers, and we told him to stop. It was not repairable, so we replaced the floor. After that, there were still some small damages around the car, but nothing major."

Leclerc didn't call in his floor damage as an excuse for the team's lack of pace, though, as also evidenced by Hamilton's poor pace as he reported a lack of rear grip. "To be honest, this is not even the reason why we were slow. We were just very slow from the first lap this morning to the last lap in FP2 and it's very difficult to understand what the outlier is," Leclerc acknowledged.

With its many high downforce corners, motorcycle circuit Lusail is a track that the Ferrari SF-26 could have been expected to be competitive on, so the team is now poring over the data to find solutions overnight.

"I really think there's an outlier that we need to find," Leclerc added. "At the moment, we just didn't quite put our finger on it, but we'll keep working in order to turn the situation around tomorrow. Overall, the pace has just been very, very poor. Low fuel, high fuel, normally high fuel is our strength, but today, there was just no pace at all. I don't really have an idea of what we can do significantly better that will turn the situation upside down."

Ferrari also lost Hamilton to a power unit failure in the closing stages of an extended practice session, but as the seven-time world champion was running an older power unit for practice before turning to a fresher one overnight, his failure was not much of a concern, said Leclerc: "I don't think that this is a worry going forward because we're running with quite old power units. It's never nice to obviously have a car stop, but towards the end of the season like this, with our free practice set-up, it was a matter of time."

While Ioverno didn't want to read too much into the worrying extent of Mercedes' superiority given the fog of war that perennially clouds Friday practice, he did admit there is a lot for the Scuderia to analyse.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

"Today Mercedes seems particularly quick, not only compared to us, but also compared to the others," he noted. "It can be whatever reason that their package here is performing even better than in the remainder of the season, or maybe they've made different choices in terms of plan, power settings, fuel load, whatsoever.

"They are apparently a step in front of all the others. We will look deeper into the data that we have, which is not so much, and try to understand what we can do better tomorrow."

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