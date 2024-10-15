All Series

Blog
Formula 1

The hot F1 fashion drops of the 2024 US GP: Levi's, Lewis Hamilton's +44 and more

Discover all of the exclusive collections launching to fans during the week of the Formula 1 US Grand Prix in collaboration with Red Bull, McLaren, Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo.

Emily Selleck
Upd:
McLaren USGP Fashion

McLaren USGP Fashion

Photo by: McLaren

Formula 1 is roaring back into Texas for the United States Grand Prix, bringing with it a slew of southern-inspired fashion collections. From uniquely American brands like Levi's and Cherry Los Angeles, to driver-led projects like Lewis Hamilton's +44 and Daniel Ricciardo's Enchanté, here's everything you need to know about where to shop in Austin to discover unique racing pieces. 

Red Bull Racing x Cherry Los Angeles

Red Bull Racing and Cherry Los Angeles have joined forces on a 12-piece collection

Red Bull Racing and Cherry Los Angeles have joined forces on a 12-piece collection

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing is teaming up with Cherry Los Angeles for a second capsule collection, launching ahead of the 2024 US Grand Prix. The 12-piece drop marks the reigning World Champions' return to Texas and blends streetwear with motorsport heritage. Standout pieces include a retro-inspired racing jacket and a bowling shirt with intricate chain stitch embroidery. 

The collection, which was designed and crafted entirely in the US, will launch on Friday, October 18 at the Cherry Holiday Store in Austin before arriving at Cherry’s flagship location in Los Angeles and online.

MX TX by +44

Lewis Hamilton's +44 will host another pop-up during the US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's +44 will host another pop-up during the US Grand Prix

Photo by: Plus44

Lewis Hamilton is dropping a limited-edition +44 collection, MX TX (read: motocross and Texas), inspired by the off-road motocross scene in America during the '90s. The exclusive drop features a race jacket adorned with the words 'Hamilton Crew' across the shoulders, along with one of the world champion's favorite quotes, 'Still We Rise.' 

Fans will also be able to shop a long sleeve Moto tee with neon graphics, a pullover and a zip-up hoodie, which were modeled by LA-based dirt bike riders Spoety Young, Sabrina Victoria and Trevor Stewart in the collection campaign. All pieces will be available online and at a custom pop-up at Austin-based boutique ByGeorge from October 17-20.

Enchanté Garage

Daniel Ricciardo may not be in Austin, but his influence will definitely be felt at Enchanté Garage. The fan-favorite Australian athlete is set to release his latest fashion collection at an exclusive pop-up presented by Cash App. Described as a "place for motorsport enthusiasts and gearheads alike," fans will have the opportunity to shop hoodies, crewnecks, tank tops, sweaters and more. 

 

The pop-up will be held at Antone's in downtown Austin on October 18 and 19, and is also available to shop online. 

McLaren x Levi's

McLaren USGP Fashion

McLaren USGP Fashion

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren's second collaboration with heritage brand Levi's is set to launch this week to coincide with the US Grand Prix. The capsule collection, which celebrates the fusion between the iconic American fashion label and the British racing team, features some of Levi's beloved garments adorned with McLaren logos and stitching. 

The upcoming drop also features graphic tees emblazoned with the image of classic McLaren cars, along with the Track Trucker, Sports 501® Jeans, Speed Trucker, Speed Jeans, Second Skin, Fleece Hoodie and more. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri star in the collection campaign, which was shot on location at the McLaren Technology Center in Woking. Fans can shop the collection online from October 17 and at a pop-up in downtown Austin on October 18 and 19. 

