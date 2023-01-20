Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Next / Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 News

F1 explains plan for active aero to improve racing for 2026

Formula 1 is looking at using active aerodynamics under the 2026 technical regulations to make up for the downforce lost when behind another car to improve following performance.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 explains plan for active aero to improve racing for 2026

F1 overhauled its technical ruleset for the 2022 season in a bid to reduce the amount of downforce lost when cars were following each other, allowing them to get closer and attempt more overtakes.

The changes were widely praised by the F1 drivers, while Pirelli reported the number of overtakes in F1 had risen from 599 over the 2021 season to 785 last year.

But attention is already moving towards the next major technical rule changes, due in 2026 when F1 also introduces its next generation of power units.

Active aerodynamics are being evaluated as a way to improve the efficiency of the cars, but they could also be used to influence the competition on track and stop runaway wins. 

Speaking at Autosport International last week, F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds said the following performance of the 2026 cars would be "even better than the '22 cars".

DRS is set to remain part of the rules package, but Symonds explained how the active aerodynamics could be used to augment downforce and make up for the amount lost when it is closely following a car in front.

"We won't lose DRS, because there's totally active aerodynamics on the '26 car," said Symonds.

"DRS is drag reduction. What I've always felt we should do is have downforce augmentation. Because what does the car behind do? Yes, it loses some drag, but what really holds it is the fact it lost downforce.

Verstappen used Jeddah's long DRS zones to pass Leclerc for the Saudi GP win last season

Verstappen used Jeddah's long DRS zones to pass Leclerc for the Saudi GP win last season

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"Our idea now is to augment the downforce back to where it should have been if the leading car wasn't there."

The target would be to allow for even closer on-track battles, which Symonds said was the focus as opposed to ensuring there is an overtake.

"Everyone talks about overtaking, but for us, overtaking was the end of the battle," said Symonds.

"It's the battle that's interesting, it's the unpredictability - is he going to get past? And I know a lot of people criticise DRS, and that was the trouble with DRS, it can make a pass too easy.

"Conversely, when you don't have it, the Imola race when the FIA were very reluctant to activate DRS, you do get some dull races. It's a matter of getting it right."

Read Also:

Teams are set to be presented with a first look at the planned chassis regulations for 2026 at a meeting later this month.

Although Symonds said the 2026 car would be "quite conventional", he revealed the technical team started with a blank canvas that saw it explore a number of radical avenues.

"When we studied the '26 project, we did have another clean sheet of paper, and we investigated all sorts of things," he said.

"We actually went right back to a skirted ground effect car to get some kind of idea where the ultimate was. We looked at fan cars, all sorts of weird things.

"But the '26 car will be quite conventional, because that's the way we want it to be."

shares
comments

Related video

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter
Previous article

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter
Next article

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Steiner: "A lot of margin" for F1 race control to improve after "nonsense" calls
Formula 1

Steiner: "A lot of margin" for F1 race control to improve after "nonsense" calls

Saudi Arabia F1 race set to remain in Jeddah until at least 2027
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia F1 race set to remain in Jeddah until at least 2027

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Russell sees no risk of Hamilton trouble even amid F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell sees no risk of Hamilton trouble even amid F1 title battle

George Russell acknowledges his relationship with Lewis Hamilton will have a “different dynamic” if Mercedes challenges for the 2023 Formula 1 world titles but does not fear it breaking down. 

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

Pierre-Louis Loubet has become the first Rally1 retirement of the World Rally Championship season following a crash on Stage 9 in Monte Carlo. 

Five drivers who need a big year in Super Formula
Super Formula Super Formula

Five drivers who need a big year in Super Formula

With the start of the 2023 Super Formula season looming on the horizon, Jamie Klein picks out five drivers he thinks will be under particular pressure to ensure the year turns about to be a good one.

61 cars make Daytona “a bit like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais
IMSA IMSA

61 cars make Daytona “a bit like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais

Sebastien Bourdais has said that negotiating heavy traffic around Daytona road course is daunting, especially considering how the new GTP cars are short of spares.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
21 h
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.