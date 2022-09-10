FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Verstappen qualified second behind Ferrari's polesitter Charles Leclerc but was one of many drivers hit by grid penalties for exceeding the 2022 power unit allowance.

After having a fresh internal combustion engine added to his pool, Verstappen took a five-place penalty, although there was some uncertainty in the paddock on how that penalty would be applied.

Despite Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton also taking penalties and qualifying within five positions of Verstappen, the Dutchman will still receive a net five-place grid penalty according to the FIA's existing methodology.

He will therefore line up seventh, alongside fellow Dutchman and Williams debutant Nyck de Vries.

Mercedes' George Russell will start on the front row with Leclerc, followed by McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in third and fourth.

AlphaTauri man Pierre Gasly starts fifth alongside Alpine's Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Perez' 10-place penalty drops him to 13th, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who received a five-place drop.

Sainz qualified highest of the three drivers hit with a back of the grid penalty, and therefore starts 18th ahead of Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 Italian GP - Published Starting Grid