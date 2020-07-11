Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

shares
comments
F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 11:13 AM

Formula 1 drivers and team personnel have been warned they risk imprisonment or a 15,000 euro fine if they break strict lockdown restrictions that are being imposed in Budapest for next week's Hungarian Grand Prix.

As part of its effort to limit the potential spread of coronavirus, the Hungarian government has confirmed that F1 personnel – especially those from the UK and non-EU countries – will have to operate under an effective lockdown.

In a note sent to F1 teams on Saturday morning, it was made clear that UK and non-F1 attendees had to stay within the confines of their accommodation or track at all times and would not allowed outside either venue at all.

"Attendees of UK or other non-EU or EEA nationality should not leave the venue or their accommodation for any reason, other than for travel between the two locations and for their pre-arranged arrival and departure to and from Hungary," said the note, a copy of which has been seen by Motorsport.com.

"Attendees of UK or other non-EU or EEA nationality may not use public transport and taxis.

"Any meals should be taken at either the Venue or the accommodation, and any free time should be spent within the boundaries of the accommodation.

"Failure to adhere to these additional restrictions will be punishable by the Hungarian authorities and may result in imprisonment and/or fines of up to approximately 15,000 Euros."

Seven of the current F1 teams are British, and the restrictions will likely cover a majority of the 2000 people present at the race.

While the restrictions are only enforced for UK and non-EU citizens, it has been recommended that all personnel follow the restrictions.

The note to teams added that: "in order to clearly demonstrate the willingness of all Stakeholders and Attendees to respect the measures which the Hungarian government has established for the running of the Hungarian event, and to avoid any possible confusion within the local community, it is highly recommended that all attendees adhere to the restrictions."

