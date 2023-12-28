F1 tech review: How Haas placed last despite upgrade push
Haas finished at the bottom of the Formula 1 pack in 2023 but let’s take a look at how the team modified its VF-23 during the course of the season.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-23, front end plate
Haas was among a handful of teams to include a blade style winglet at the start of the season, which was mounted on the endplate, above the last elements of the front wing. Combining with those elements the winglet helps to improve the outwash generated by the front wing.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail
The VF-23’s engine cover features a raised shark fin allowing more cooling outlets to be deployed on the spine of the lower deck.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas VF-23 technical detail
A close up of the intricate mirror housing design employed by Haas, which not only incorporated a slat-like surround but also a pair of vortex generators on the bottom of the mirror housing's main body.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail
Haas employed a bi-plane style beam wing arrangement at the Australian Grand Prix
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-23 rear wing
In order to cater for the high-speed demands of the Baku street circuit, Haas modified the rear wing, with a large section of the upper flap’s trailing edge trimmed away.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-23 rear detail
The lower downforce rear wing was also paired with just a single element beam wing arrangement in Azerbaijan.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas VF-23 floor detail
Top-down overview of the rear portion of the floor on the VF-23 with its cutout and the underfloor tab winglet.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 front wing detail
A close up of the VF-23’s front wing which sported slot gap separator brackets with more of an aerodynamic influence from the Monaco Grand Prix onwards.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas VF-23 rear detail
A new rear wing design arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix, complete with just a central mounting pillar, rather than the twin pillar arrangement used in races prior. Also note the introduction of the teardrop-shaped DRS flap pivots, first seen on the Alfa Romeo.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas VF-23 detail
A close up of the cooling gills employed within the bathtub-like sculpting of the sidepod.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas VF-23 detail
A close up of the floor’s two-tier leading edge and edge wing, with a Kiel probe array also mounted on its side as the team captures some data during practice.
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas VF-23 technical detail
A great view of the rear wing showing just the lower element of the beam wing being utilised and a blanking plate used where the upper element would normally be situated.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 technical detail
A look at the nosecone without the front wing and vanity panel installed.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 bodywork detail, United States GP
Haas introduced a significant update package at the United States Grand Prix, as it became the last team on the grid to switch to a variation of the downwash ramp style arrangement.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 technical detail
A look at the new sidepod and engine cover bodywork from over the shoulder of the rear wing.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 detail
A close up of the large cooling gills found on the side of the new engine cover.
Here’s the list of the components Haas listed as having changed in the car presentation document prior to each race.
- Saudi Arabia
- Front wing (flap)
- Rear wing
- Australia
- N/A
- Azerbaijan
- Rear wing
- Miami
- Floor (underside)
- Monaco
- Front wing
- Front suspension
- Spain
- N/A
- Canada
- Floor edge
- Cooling louvres
- Rear wing
- Austria
- Pitot array
- Great Britain
- Outboard front suspension shrouds
- FBD fence and inlet
- Beam wing
- Hungary
- Floor - underside, likely
- Belgium
- N/A
- Netherlands
- Front wing
- Nose
- RBD
- Italy
- N/A
- Singapore
- N/A
- Japan
- N/A
- Qatar
- N/A
- USA
- Front brake duct
- Floor body and edge
- Sidepods
- Engine cover
- Cooling louvres
- Mexico
- Front brake duct inlet scoop
- Cooling louvres
- Brazil
- Front wing flap option
- Las Vegas
- N/A
- Abu Dhabi
- N/A
