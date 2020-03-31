Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
240 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 could delay new tech rules until 2023

shares
comments
Formula 1 could delay new tech rules until 2023
By:
Mar 31, 2020, 2:31 PM

Formula 1 teams are looking to delay the introduction of the new technical regulations by one more year until 2023, according to Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner.

F1 was set to introduce an overhauled set of technical regulations in 2021, but has been forced to postpone the plan until 2022 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight F1 races have already been called off this year, impacting F1's anticipated revenue and the subsequent prize money awarded to teams.

This prompted the teams to unanimously agree to delay the regulations until 2022 to avoid significant spending this year, and agree to continue racing with the current cars in 2021.

Development on the new cars has also now been banned for the rest of this year.

But the new regulations may be delayed by another year until 2023, with Red Bull team principal Horner saying there was "reasonable agreement" through the grid for another postponement.

"We're talking about pushing back a further year the new regulations, because in my mind it would be totally irresponsible to have the burden of development costs in 2021," Horner told BBC Sport in an interview. 

"There seems to be reasonable agreement, but it needs ratifying by the FIA to push back those development costs into 2022 for introduction in the '23 season.

"The most important thing we need now is stability. Because the one thing we know is that whenever you introduce change you introduce cost, and stability right now and locking down as much of the car as possible is the most responsible way to drive those cost drivers down."

F1 is poised to introduce new financial regulations from 2021, including a $175 million cost cap, in a bid to create a more competitive field and reduce the performance gaps between teams.

Horner said there was "positive and healthy discussion" between the teams over the cap level, but felt it was "secondary' to the wider goal of reducing costs in anticipation of the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis will have.

"The cap is a ceiling. It is almost secondary as far as I'm concerned, it is reducing the cost in order to go racing," Horner said.

"With, let's say, 60% of the chassis frozen for the next 18 months, that will have a dramatic effect on reducing the operational costs of a Grand Prix team, whether that be for Red Bull or Williams."

Related video

Next article
Mercedes agrees plan to outlaw DAS for 2021

Previous article

Mercedes agrees plan to outlaw DAS for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
73 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars targeting swift TV-only return

2
Formula 1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

3
Formula 1

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level

4
Formula 1

Formula 1 could extend 2020 factory shutdown

5
Formula 1

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year

2h

Latest videos

The blown brake bell used by Mercedes in 2020 01:41
Formula 1

The blown brake bell used by Mercedes in 2020

The 5 worst title defences in F1 history 07:13
Formula 1

The 5 worst title defences in F1 history

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020 01:09
Formula 1

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

Latest news

Formula 1 could delay new tech rules until 2023
F1

Formula 1 could delay new tech rules until 2023

Mercedes agrees plan to outlaw DAS for 2021
F1

Mercedes agrees plan to outlaw DAS for 2021

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year
F1

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year

How Schumacher and Todt transformed Ferrari
F1

How Schumacher and Todt transformed Ferrari

Aston Martin F1 plan still on track, despite cash warning
F1

Aston Martin F1 plan still on track, despite cash warning

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.