Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley Next / Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

By:

Ferrari believes that the broken driveshaft hub that prevented Charles Leclerc starting Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix was indeed damaged in his qualifying crash – but this was not detected in its regular pre-race checks.

Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

The Italian outfit returned to its Maranello base on Monday morning to undertake a detailed investigation in to what happened to Leclerc before the start.

The team had given Leclerc’s car and gearbox the all-clear in the hours before the race, but a left-rear driveshaft hub failed during a pre-race reconnaissance lap. With no time to repair the part before the start of the race, Leclerc had to withdraw from the event and not take up his pole position.

Motorsport.com understands that the investigation in to the Leclerc problem has concluded that the failure was a consequence of the crash that the Monegasque suffered when he hit the barriers in Q3.

And although the team conducted its regular check of the car before the race to replace damaged parts, the left driveshaft hub was not inspected in detail as part of this process.

Read Also:

The team’s regular checklist of critical components that it examines and replaces following a crash includes a large number of components, but it is understood that it focuses on the side of the car that has sustained an impact.

So the right side of Leclerc's car would have had a more detailed inspection than the left.

However, even if the left hub had been on the check list for a visible inspection, it is not clear if it would even have been picked up by the team before the race.

The team’s data suggests the driveshaft hub was working correctly through the opening part of Leclerc’s first lap out of the pits before it failed at Turn 6.

However, in light of the events surrounding the failed driveshaft components, Ferrari will now revise and improve its processes to ensure that, if there are repeat circumstances in the future, that it will better detect similar problems.

Ferrari had been clear on Sunday that the driveshaft failure was not related to its decision to stick with the same gearbox on Leclerc’s car for the race.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said: “The failure would still have happened, so it's not a matter of gambling with the gearbox at all."

shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

Previous article

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

Next article

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Monaco GP

3h
2
IndyCar

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies

3
IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

4
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

23h
5
Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

Latest news
Life after the scandal: Max Mosley, interviewed in 2008
Formula 1

Life after the scandal: Max Mosley, interviewed in 2008

15m
Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

49m
Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure
Formula 1

Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

1h
Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley
Video Inside
Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

2h
Mercedes thought Hamilton's strategy had "bigger potential"
Formula 1

Mercedes thought Hamilton's strategy had "bigger potential"

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Max Mosley dies aged 81 08:15
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Max Mosley dies aged 81

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Monaco GP best photos 02:59
Formula 1
4h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Monaco GP best photos

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue 00:39
Formula 1
8h

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Formula 1: Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement 00:31
Formula 1
9h

Formula 1: Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Formula 1: Hamilton says Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco 01:04
Formula 1
9h

Formula 1: Hamilton says Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Life after the scandal: Max Mosley, interviewed in 2008
Formula 1

Life after the scandal: Max Mosley, interviewed in 2008

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
6h
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
8h
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
10h
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Ten things we learned from the Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Monaco GP

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies
IndyCar IndyCar

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
IndyCar IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco

Latest news

Life after the scandal: Max Mosley, interviewed in 2008
Formula 1 Formula 1

Life after the scandal: Max Mosley, interviewed in 2008

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.