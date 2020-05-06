Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari hopeful F1 losses will be "short-lived"

shares
comments
Ferrari hopeful F1 losses will be "short-lived"
By:
May 6, 2020, 9:02 AM

Ferrari is hopeful the loss in revenue from its Formula 1 team will be “short-lived” through 2020 as it braces for a drop in prize money and sponsorship income.

All 10 F1 teams are anticipating a fall in revenue from racing activities this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening 10 races of the 2020 season have already been called off, and while F1 bosses remain hopeful of staging as many as 18 races this year, a significant reduction in hosting fees is anticipated.

The hosting fees fund much of the prize money given to teams, who themselves are set to face falls in sponsorship income due to the suspension of on-track racing.

Ferrari CEO Lous Camilleri told investors that F1 was the one activity that would affect the company’s financial results “in the harshest manner” this year, as well as being “by far the hardest to predict”.

But Camilleri said he was optimistic the dip in F1 revenue would only last through 2020 and not stretch into next year. 

“While the Formula 1 hit to revenues and earnings is not an easy matter to digest, the good news is that the significant losses incurred should be short-lived and contained to 2020,” Camilleri said.

“Our current thinking in terms of revenues, although it’s somewhat unpredictable, in 2021 they should come back certainly in terms of the races, which is a big part of it, and obviously also in terms of sponsoring.

“We know that the Formula 1 Group has worked a lot in terms of trying to attract new sponsors. Obviously the situation has delayed certain things, but hopefully by 2021 that will have come back.

“At this stage, we don’t really foresee a continued reduction in the commercial rights holder revenues in terms of Formula 1 for next year, all things being equal.”

Read Also:

F1 has confirmed the existing 2020 cars will be carried over to next year to reduce development costs for teams, while a reduced budget cap of $145 million is also planned for 2021.

Camilleri hailed the “substantial progress” teams had made to cut costs going forward, but said there was no way to completely offset the financial impact of 2020.

“There is no way we can offset through cost reductions,” Camilleri said.

“Although we have reduced costs in Formula 1, there is no way we can offset the hit to the revenues on sponsorship fees, and especially on the revenues that are generated by the commercial rights holder.

“The hit to revenue essentially goes down to the bottom line, with some minor offsets. But it’s a big hit, and as I said, the good news is that it’s confined to this year hopefully.”

Related video

Next article
F1 must aim for IndyCar levels of competitiveness, says Brown

Previous article

F1 must aim for IndyCar levels of competitiveness, says Brown
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Austrian GP

Austrian GP

2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
57 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Talks to place Rossi at Petronas SRT get underway

2
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 5 schedule

2h
3
Formula 1

Fuel if you think it’s over: When Senna and Prost paid the price

4
Supercars

Work begins on $16 million Sydney lights

5
WRC

Sainz is surprise winner of WRC greatest driver vote

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1 steering wheels 04:22
Formula 1
3h

Grand Prix Greats – F1 steering wheels

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort 05:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes 04:04
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort 01:50
Formula 1

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 47:02
Formula 1

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

Latest news

Ferrari hopeful F1 losses will be "short-lived"
F1

Ferrari hopeful F1 losses will be "short-lived"

F1 must aim for IndyCar levels of competitiveness, says Brown
F1

F1 must aim for IndyCar levels of competitiveness, says Brown

Fuel if you think it’s over: When Senna and Prost paid the price
F1

Fuel if you think it’s over: When Senna and Prost paid the price

Why Gasly needs more of Leclerc's steel
F1

Why Gasly needs more of Leclerc's steel

Customer F1 cars offer should be free - Brown
F1

Customer F1 cars offer should be free - Brown

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.