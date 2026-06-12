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Practice report
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

F1 Barcelona GP: George Russell tops Barcelona first practice

Russell aims to rebound from a disappointing Monaco weekend as he tops FP1 ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell has topped first free practice at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, heading McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at Montmelo.

On a hot Friday afternoon, Russell set a best time of 1m16.363s to head Piastri by two tenths. In a heavily upgraded Ferrari SF-26, which includes a new front wing and floor, Leclerc was 0.520s behind in third, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren FP1 driver Leonardo Fornaroli.

A third of the way through the one-hour session, Russell upped the ante with a 1m17.353s lap on Pirelli's medium-tyres, which was soon bested by Verstappen's 1m17.047s, on softs.

Around the halfway mark, Russell took a significant bite out of his time to set a 1m16.363s lap, a benchmark which would remain untouched for the remainder of the session.

Piastri was a strong second on mediums, just two tenths back and ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen, who initially complained about the unpredictable mix of understeer and oversteer in his Red Bull RB22.

Standing in for world champion Lando Norris, Fornaroli was the first of a sizeable rookie crop in Barcelona, which is a safe proving ground for teams to satisfy one of their four rookie outing requirements.

Paul Aron was in action for Audi

Paul Aron was in action for Audi

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Paul Aron took sixth for Audi in Nico Hulkenberg's car, ahead of Liam Lawson and Dino Beganovic, who took the reins of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari. Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto rounded out the top 10.

Elsewhere, Ayumu Iwasa was in Isack hadjar's Red Bull in 14th, while 15th-placed Frederik Vesti deputised for championship leader Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes.

F2 driver and former IndyCar ace Colton Herta received his first FP1 outing with Cadillac as he prepares for a possible F1 future, with the Californian 21st and last of the drivers establishing a laptime.

That's because Williams reserve Luke Browning was not able to run due to suspected electrical issues on Alex Albon's FW48. The Super Formula driver is set for another outing in two weeks at the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 Barcelona GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 27

1'16.363

S 219.546
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 28

+0.203

1'16.566

0.203 S 218.964
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.520

1'16.883

0.317 S 218.061
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.684

1'17.047

0.164 S 217.597
5
L. Fornaroli McLaren
67 McLaren Mercedes 22

+0.853

1'17.216

0.169 S 217.120
6
P. Aron Audi
97 Audi Audi 24

+0.958

1'17.321

0.105 S 216.825
7 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 24

+1.109

1'17.472

0.151 S 216.403
8
D. Beganovic Ferrari
38 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+1.415

1'17.778

0.306 S 215.551
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 29

+1.441

1'17.804

0.026 S 215.479
10 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 28

+1.530

1'17.893

0.089 S 215.233
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.809

1'18.172

0.279 S 214.465
12 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 28

+1.846

1'18.209

0.037 S 214.364
13 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.930

1'18.293

0.084 S 214.134
14 Japan A. Iwasa Red Bull Racing 36 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+1.935

1'18.298

0.005 S 214.120
15 Denmark F. Vesti Mercedes 72 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+2.002

1'18.365

0.067 S 213.937
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 27

+2.009

1'18.372

0.007 S 213.918
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.145

1'18.508

0.136 S 213.547
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 23

+2.551

1'18.914

0.406 S 212.448
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 23

+3.704

1'20.067

1.153 S 209.389
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 21

+3.955

1'20.318

0.251 S 208.735
21 United States C. Herta Cadillac F1 Team 25 Cadillac Ferrari 27

+4.334

1'20.697

0.379 S 207.754
22
L. Browning Williams
46 Williams Mercedes 0

View full results
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