You’re visiting Miami for Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix—congratulations! You probably know by now that, unlike in Vegas, the race doesn’t take place in the center of the city proper. The track weaving through Hard Rock Stadium’s parking lot—a.k.a., the Miami International Autodrome—is actually located in Miami Gardens, about 17 miles north of Miami. Depending on traffic (more on that in a moment), the commute can be a pain. But if you’re up for a little adventure (with the help of a rideshare app) and you do some smart planning, you'll find restaurants, cocktails, beaches, and views that'll put the track's vinyl marina and overpriced food to shame.

Here’s the insider’s guide to getting the most out of your Miami stay during race weekend.

Advice for Miami Newcomers

First and foremost, know that Miami is one of the least walkable major cities in America—and its public transportation leaves a lot to be desired. Getting anywhere without a car is miserable, but parking is either difficult or expensive. Make your peace with lining the pockets of Uber and Lyft, and you’re halfway to a Miami state of zen.

As much as you can, adjust your day’s schedule to avoid rush hour, with heavy traffic beginning in the early evening. Be wary of routes that take you on I-95, the Dolphin Expressway, the Palmetto, and any of the causeways or roads that connect Miami to Miami Beach. The best way to maintain your vacation calm is to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic.

And though South Beach, like a Verstappen win, seems like the obvious move, don't feel obligated to spend your time there. The neighborhoods of South Miami, Brickell, and Coconut Grove (among others) will give you plenty to talk about once you’re back home.

Beat the Beach Crowds

Naturally, if you’re in Miami in May, you’ll want some beach time. You have options. South Pointe Beach, the very southern tip of South Beach, is the local's suggestion for anyone who wants to avoid wall-to-wall crowds. You can dig your toes in the sand or walk around the pier and adjacent park, and be a little less overwhelmed than at more heavily-trafficked parts of the beach.

If your idea of a beach day involves a margarita (rocks, salt) and an umbrella, the best hack for VIP status is to book a morning spa treatment at the achingly cool Faena Hotel, which gets you access to its private stretch of beach. Rent a chair, flag down a server, and don’t go anywhere until the sun goes down. Finally, If you’re staying closer to Broward County, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a perfectly fine option, with a relaxed palm-tree-dotted promenade. All three options are within a 30-to-45 minute trip of the track.

Eat Like a Local

Miami is going through an fascinating phase when it comes to restaurants, partly because a few major out-of-town eateries fled south for the winter and never left. For example, if you’re looking for a taste of New York, you can go to the Miami outposts of Carbone—the Big Apple’s see-and-be-seen red sauce joint—or Lucali, Brooklyn’s legendary brick-oven pizza spot. If original-recipe Carbone isn’t showy enough for you, you can also drop $3,000 or so on a seat at Carbone Beach, the four-nights-only pop-up supper club “experience” that’s hosted Rihanna, LeBron, and just about any other celebrity who can get by on just their first name.

But let’s say you’re not looking to spend a mortgage’s worth of money on chicken parm. Ghee Indian Kitchen in Dadeland serves some of the most unique Indian food in America, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to immigrant cuisine in Miami. Cote (a Korean steakhouse), Maty’s (Peruvian spot in Midtown), TâmTâm (the Vietnamese equivalent of a gastropub), and Fritanga Caña Brava (no-frills Nicaraguan) let you stamp your passport without leaving the county.

If you just want a beer and enough screens to watch sports, you’ll want Flanigan’s or Sports Grill. Both have multiple locations, diehard fans, and great wings (though the rib rolls at Flanigan’s are a must-order).

Of course, this is Miami, which runs on Cuban food. Caja Caliente has a great cubano, but don’t sleep on the burritos. Islas Canarias serves up the best croquetas in Miami. Also worth the after-lunch siesta: Chugs and beloved institution El Palacio De Los Jugos.

Get a Better Mojito

For those wanting to channel their favorite inner Miami Vice detective and enjoy a cocktail or several, your options are vast. Jaguar Sun in Downtown Miami is a stone’s throw from Bayfront Park, and the pasta is as good as the drinks. Mangrove, also Downtown, is a Caribbean-inspired lounge with solid cocktails and an abiding belief in the deliciousness of jerk seasoning. For even more tropical vibes, Broken Shaker in Miami Beach is a flora-lined paradise tucked snugly into a backyard bar. It’s the spot locals take their out-of-town friends as proof that Miami has something nowhere else does.

Also worth your evenings: Sweet Liberty brings the party and fantastic piña coladas, Swizzle Rum Bar is for speakeasy lovers, Cafe La Trova in Little Havana keeps live music on tap, and Terras, also in Little Havana, will make you feel like a Michael Mann protagonist as you gaze out from the best rooftop view in the city.

Oh, and if your drink of choice involves caffeine, Panther Coffee is an iconic local chain that’s also the embodiment of the millennial coffee aesthetic. The cold brew costs an outrageous $9, but it’s so good you won’t regret it.

Go on a Not-Quite-a-Day Trip

If you’re filling an empty day or skipping a quali round or two, don’t skip the cultural side of Miami. Check out the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Pérez Art Museum, or the Vizcaya Gardens, a sprawling estate and national landmark with plenty to explore—making it especially great for families, Guided tours of the main house are relatively inexpensive, though nothing beats a relaxed stroll through the Franco-Italian garden.