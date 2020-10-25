Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Race in
02 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height

shares
comments
Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height
By:

Haas has revealed that it has a problem with its rear suspension overheating, which is altering the ride height of its Formula 1 car.

The American-owned outfit has faced a challenging time this year with its Ferrari engines having had a step back in power.

But after another difficult outing in the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying, Romain Grosjean says that one key factor holding the team back is that its car's handling is not consistent because of the impact of the rear suspension altering as it gets too hot.

“We are struggling with the rear suspension overheating, meaning that the platform keeps [altering] and the ride height keep changing at the rear,” said the Frenchman. “From one lap to the other we can pick up up to 4.4% of aero balance.”

Grosjean says that as the suspension heats and then cools, the ride height moves around – and the team has not found a solution to the problem yet.

“It gets hot at the end of P3, it gets a ride height, and then it cools down and then you start qualifying with a different one," he added.

“Then every lap the rear suspension heats up and the rear ride height changes. Normally, we're struggling a little bit, but this weekend the magnitude is twice bigger. And we've got no idea why.”

As well as the ride height issue being a problem for setup, Kevin Magnussen said it also made things difficult for the drivers.

“It's been an issue for a while, and it's tricky because it changes the behaviour of the car in an unpredictable way,” said the Dane.

“It basically means every time you go out there's a different rear ride height. It's one of those issues that needs improving.”

Read Also:

Grosjean said one of the big consequences of the problem is that there is no certainty of what level the car will be running at.

“I feel really for my engineer, my race engineer, because they roll the dice and they decide which flap are we going to go on. But we never know where it's going to end up.

“We've had the issue a bit all year long, but this weekend has been for some reason really exaggerated. So, we're struggling with that. The car is never the same one lap to the other.”

Team boss Gunther Steiner said Haas had tried some solutions in Portugal to try to improve matters, but it does not look like they have worked.

“We have this issue since the beginning of the year, and it took a few races to understand it,” he said. “We tried a few options to cool the system and I don't know how much it was today, how much difference it makes.

“Sometimes it seems to be working better. And I think we brought some new parts to this race. And I guess they don't work as written on the box. So, for sure we keep on working on it.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Related video

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit

Previous article

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit

Next article

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Teruel Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Teruel Grand Prix?

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst

The burning questions from the Bathurst 1000 scandal
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

The burning questions from the Bathurst 1000 scandal

Latest news

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit

The updates that have helped Red Bull close in on Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The updates that have helped Red Bull close in on Mercedes

Trending

1
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

2
Formula 1

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height

41m
3
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Teruel Grand Prix?

4
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

5
Formula 1

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit

1h

Latest news

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades
Formula 1

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height
Formula 1

Haas: Overheating rear suspension is altering ride height

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit
Formula 1

Ocon "happier" with Renault in qualifying despite Q2 exit

The updates that have helped Red Bull close in on Mercedes
Formula 1

The updates that have helped Red Bull close in on Mercedes

F1 drivers concerned about “dangerous” Portimao pit exit
Formula 1

F1 drivers concerned about “dangerous” Portimao pit exit

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations! 05:25
Formula 1

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations!

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.