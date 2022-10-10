How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained

The red flag delays for heavy rain meant we only got 28 laps of racing action at Suzuka before the three-hour time limit expired, with Verstappen crossing the line first.

It was only in parc ferme he found out he was champion when the FIA handed Charles Leclerc a post-race penalty – yet most thought the points gap was still not big enough.

But thanks to a quirk in F1’s regulations that was an unintended consequence of changes made after last year’s Spa washout, Verstappen had enough of a points gap and had won the championship without even realising.

So why did the Japanese Grand Prix award full points despite barely reaching half distance at Suzuka? In this video, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith runs through the points confusion, the rules that changed and why team bosses are already planning changes in the future.