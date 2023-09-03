Italian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Italian GP at Monza Circuit, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury
Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1
Gasly: 2023 'unluckiest' year I've known in F1
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Catalan GP
Russell wants change to 'Get out of Jail free' F1 corner
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
