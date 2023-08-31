Italian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Ferrari SF-23 front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari has a trimmed top element front wing at its disposal for the Italian Grand Prix to balance the aerodynamic setup with the lower downforce rear wing. Note that there might also be another solution employed that has yet to be installed on the lower wing here.
Ferrari SF-23 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari’s low downforce, Monza-spec rear wing has an almost flat mainplane element, rather than the spoon-shaped designs it normally uses, while a double pillar arrangement is also used, rather than the single pillar their wing configurations have employed of late.
Alpine A523 technical details
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A peek under the covers of the Alpine A523 not only reveals details of the power unit and its ancillaries but, notably, there’s an internal beam used to help secure the floor at the rear.
Aston Martin AMR23 front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The Aston Martin AMR23 front wing without the elements installed gives an insight into how the wing is divided up into sections, with the inner and outer static sections seen here, while the moveable flaps will likely be customised to suit the demands of the circuit and to help balance downforce front-to-rear, given a low downforce rear wing.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
This side view of Ferrari’s front wing gives a clear idea of how the elements in the outer section of the wing are turned outwards to help generate outwash.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Red Bull will test several variants of its rear wing design in order to find the right balance for Monza, with this one fitted to Sergio Perez’s car for FP1 sporting a trimmed upper flap and furnished with a trailing edge Gurney. Also note the strakes mounted upon the inner surface of the brake duct to help guide the airflow inside the drum.
McLaren MCL60 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The internal makeup of McLaren’s front brake assembly includes torturously-routed pipework that feeds the brake disc and caliper fairings.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Alpine’s front brake arrangement with the caliper mounted in the forward position the fairing has teardrop-shaped outlets to allow the heat generated by the disc an avenue through the assembly.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes’ front brake arrangement prior to the ducting and fairings being installed gives us insight into the positioning of their caliper and the drill pattern used for their discs.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The lower downforce front wing option for Alpine sees a large notch cut out of the inboard end of the upper flap.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Another rear wing option for Red Bull, this time a higher downforce variant without the trimmed upper flap.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes’ low downforce offering includes a trimmed upper flap without Gurney and the infill panels for the endplate cutouts are back.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine has fixed a ride height sensor to the front wing for FP1 in order that they can study the car's behaviour.
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri’s low downforce rear wing has a relatively flat mainplane, rather than the spoon-shaped effect we’re used to seeing from the teams, while the upper flap is arched across the trailing edge.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Another look at Red Bull’s higher downforce configuration which you’ll note has no Gurney on the trailing edge of the upper flap and has a V-groove cut-out in the centre.
Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal
2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
