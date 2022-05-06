Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 / Miami GP Video

The day John Watson won from 22nd – 1983 Long Beach GP

It’s no surprise that most grands prix are won by those who start near the front. But every now and again fans get treated to something remarkable.

Kevin Turner
By:

On 23 occasions in Formula 1 world championship history – that’s more than 1000 races – the winner has started from outside the top 10. The most recent is Lewis Hamilton’s victory from 14th on the grid at the 2018 German GP, but the record came at Long Beach in 1983. 

With the new Miami GP just around the corner, Autosport’s Chief Editor Kevin Turner revisits an unbelievable day in F1 history. This is a “Short View Back to the Past” on how John Watson won from 22nd on the grid. 

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

