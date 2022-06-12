Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The Azerbaijan GP as it happened Next / Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari implodes
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc baffled by Ferrari's recent reliability disaster

Charles Leclerc does not understand why Ferrari's reliability has fallen apart since its strong start to the Formula 1 season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc baffled by Ferrari's recent reliability disaster

The Monegasque driver suffered his second engine failure in three races on Sunday after a terminal issue put him out of the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The latest problem, which comes just two races after an engine failure cost him victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, has left the door open for title rival Max Verstappen to further extend his advantage at the top of the championship standings to 34 points.

Leclerc said the pain of the latest retirement was hard to accept, as he said there was no logical explanation for why Ferrari was now suffering such a poor finishing rate having won two of the first three races of the campaign.

"We've been fast and we didn't have particularly big problems in the first part of the season," he told Sky.

"Now, it seems that we have a bit more compared to the beginning of the season, when we didn't change anything. If anything, we made the thing better.

"So it's difficult to understand for now. But we will have to analyse obviously. I don't have the full picture of what happened today."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc urged his Ferrari team to try to get to the bottom of exactly what has gone wrong in recent weeks to ensure that it does not continue to leave him with no reward for the swift pace of its F1-75 challenger.

"It hurts," said Leclerc. "We really need look into it for that to not happen again. I don't really find the right words to describe obviously. It's very, very disappointing. We really need to look into it."

Leclerc's retirement is Spain cost him valuable engine components and it is possible that the Bahrain failure may force him to go for fresh components that put him a step closer to a grid penalty.

"I don't know. I have no news," he said about the penalty situation. "Obviously, there still is disappointment. I came from the car straight to here and didn't speak to anybody from the team, so I don't know what went wrong."

Leclerc's retirement capped a disappointing day for Ferrari with his teammate Carlos Sainz also retiring after suffering an hydraulic problem.

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
