Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes the debate over Formula 1 track limits following Max Verstappen’s Bahrain defeat is “completely unnecessary”, saying officials should “put a wall there”.

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

Verstappen was engaged in a close battle with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton throughout the F1 season-opener in Bahrain that was settled in the final stages.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton with four laps to go around the outside of Turn 4, but was forced to hand back the position after officials ruled that he made the overtake off-track.

Hamilton was then able to fend Verstappen off in the remaing laps, holding on for victory by 0.7 seconds.

Prior to Verstappen’s move, Hamilton was shown to be regularly running wide at Turn 4 after FIA race director Michael Masi said there would be no policing of track limits.

Hamilton was then forced to change his line after race control informed Mercedes it would be clamping down on track limits at Turn 4 mid-race following a request for clarification by Red Bull.

“We interpreted it too strictly,” Marko told Motorsport.com's sister publication Formel1.de in an exclusive interview.

“Then we asked the race control: 'Hello, the Mercedes is driving continuously over [track limits] and have a time gain of two tenths - can we do that too?’

“And then we got a vague answer: 'Actually, no.' And then there was also the question of the black and white flag for Hamilton, because he was over it more often.”

But Marko accepted that the debate over track limits in Bahrain was now “pointless”, and questioned why there was so much run-off area at the exit of the corner that encouraged drivers to go so far wide.

“It happened, and it's completely unnecessary,” Marko said.

“There’s enough space there. Let's put up a wall and that'll be that. If you crash into the wall, you've damaged your vehicle.

“I don't know why we have so much run-off area on the tracks, and why we don't put a wall in there.”

Read Also:

The wall at Turn 4 lies beyond a run-off area and gravel trap, and brought an end to Verstappen’s Sakhir Grand Prix last December when F1 raced on the outer loop layout following an incident with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

Verstappen was heard on team radio after the race telling Red Bull that he preferred not to have given back the position and instead accepted a time penalty.

But Marko felt Verstappen would have been given an adjusted penalty to ensure the victory was given back to Hamilton. 

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Previous article

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Max Verstappen
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

2
Formula 1

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

1h
3
MotoGP

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

4
Formula 1

Why the FIA has got tough on F1 car inspections

5
Formula 1

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Latest news
Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

42m
Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

1h
Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand
Formula 1

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand

1h
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime
Formula 1

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

2h
Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors
Formula 1

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

2h
Latest videos
How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
17h

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
2h
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Why the FIA has got tough on F1 car inspections
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the FIA has got tough on F1 car inspections

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain

Latest news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.