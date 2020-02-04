Mercedes fighting "a few little issues" with 2020 F1 engine

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fighting "a few little issues" with 2020 F1 engine

shares
comments
Mercedes fighting "a few little issues" with 2020 F1 engine
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 11:15 AM

Mercedes has hinted that improvements to its Formula 1 power unit for 2020 have not come without challenges as it closes in on the spec that it will start the season with.

In a video clip issued on social media, Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell said that the manufacturer has made progress but was "fighting a few little issues as ever," while the accompanying tweet noted "if you don't have setbacks, you're not trying hard enough".

Mercedes revealed on January 28th that the new power unit had already been run in the W11 chassis.

"Lots going on in Brixworth, lots of improvements across the whole power unit, on the ERS side, on the internal combustion engine side," said Cowell. "As ever fighting a few little issues as we pull everything together.

"So lots of work going into building the right spec, getting it long-runned, and then providing power units to the teams so that they can fire up their cars - I think you've spotted one that's fired up already!

"And then getting the hardware ready to go track testing. Car launch on February 14th, with a red rose, and then off to Barcelona with three cars hopefully pounding round the track.

"Just six days of track testing then before we're off to Melbourne."

Read Also:

Cowell said that Mercedes is already readying the race engines required by its three teams and six cars at the start of the season.

"And the race pool, a huge number of those parts already made, assemblies going together, and the challenge of getting everything to the other side of the world.

"So a busy time, chasing bits of performance, getting the reliability there, getting the huge amount of hardware together, and getting it to the other side of the world."

Next article
Aitken gets Williams reserve role, FP1 run

Previous article

Aitken gets Williams reserve role, FP1 run
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

2h
2
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

3h
3
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo makes Yamaha return as shakedown ends

1h
5
Formula E

Chinese Formula E racer Ma in 14-day quarantine in Mexico

47m

Latest videos

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes 01:18
Formula 1
2h

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

Latest news

Mercedes fighting "a few little issues" with 2020 F1 engine
F1

Mercedes fighting "a few little issues" with 2020 F1 engine

Aitken gets Williams reserve role, FP1 run
F1

Aitken gets Williams reserve role, FP1 run

Verstappen: Hamilton "good but not God"
F1

Verstappen: Hamilton "good but not God"

F1 to discuss coronavirus threat to Chinese GP
F1

F1 to discuss coronavirus threat to Chinese GP

Red Bull RB16 launch date announced
F1

Red Bull RB16 launch date announced

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.