Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
165 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Physical forces "a challenge" on F1 return, says Norris

shares
comments
Physical forces "a challenge" on F1 return, says Norris
By:
Jun 14, 2020, 3:46 PM

Drivers will find the physical demands of racing a Formula 1 car again "a challenge" once track action resumes next month, according to Lando Norris.

An eight-race European calendar has so far been confirmed following the coronavirus pandemic which will take place across 10 weekends with potentially more races - either as flyaways and/or again in Europe - also added later in the year.

Norris believes that while drivers will get up to speed with their machines within a handful of laps, the forces being placed on their bodies again could prove the greater challenge especially across such a condensed schedule.

"It's not going to be easy for all of the drivers but I think we're all very good at what we do and I don't think it would take us too long, probably laps really, to get back in the hang of really how to drive the car," the McLaren driver told Motorsport.com.

"But putting the body straight into a triple-header, physically, is probably going to be a bigger challenge jumping in than actually getting up to speed with the car.

"I think that's going to be the bigger challenge for the drivers because as much training as you do and as much as I've been doing and a lot of drivers I'm sure have been doing, driving a race car, just the forces it puts you under and how it puts you under those forces is very different and you can't really replicate them in a lot of ways.

"You can do all the training you want but it's still abnormal for the body to go and start pulling five, six Gs around corners and going over the bumps. I think that's going to be a challenge."

Read Also:

While Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas tested a two-year-old W09 car at Silverstone earlier this week in preparation for a return to action, Norris will be unable to do the same in a McLaren owing to the team's recent changes in power unit supplier.

Instead, the 20-year-old Brit got behind the wheel of a Euroformula Open car last week with Carlin at Silverstone in order to get back up to speed. Despite being different to an F1 car Norris admitted it was helpful ahead of the 2020 campaign.

"The weather wasn't great which is the only thing especially after how nice it's been in the UK," he said.

"This was our first day back driving and it was drizzling all day, it was horrible but I wasn't complaining, I think it was good fun, it was nice to be back driving a real car again.

"A bit weird at first with the sounds and the feeling and the vibration of everything, obviously after driving on the simulator so much it kind of felt weird to then jump in a real car but after two laps really, two to three laps, it felt more normal again and it was good to be back."

Next article
Team history and statistics: Renault

Previous article

Team history and statistics: Renault
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Stefan Mackley

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?

59m
2
NASCAR XFINITY

Briscoe's crew chief, car chief and engineer suspended

3
General

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

4
Esports

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Rebellion-Williams beats ByKolles to win

3h
5
Esports

Norris/Verstappen entry rejoins Le Mans Virtual

Latest videos

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes 05:20
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: The official film 05:59
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: The official film

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 win 03:00
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 win

F1's Ugliest Cars 10:46
Formula 1

F1's Ugliest Cars

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

Latest news

Physical forces "a challenge" on F1 return, says Norris
Formula 1

Physical forces "a challenge" on F1 return, says Norris

Team history and statistics: Renault
Formula 1

Team history and statistics: Renault

Ferrari's long history of wrecked driver relationships
Formula 1

Ferrari's long history of wrecked driver relationships

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race
Formula 1

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race

Bottas is a "more complete driver" after extended F1 break
Formula 1

Bottas is a "more complete driver" after extended F1 break

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.