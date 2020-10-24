Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Race in
22 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start the Portuguese Grand Prix from pole position, the 12th round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Portimao ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

After a 30-minute delay to fix a drain cover, the teams were unleashed for the first-ever contemporary F1 qualifying sessions at the Algarve International Circuit.

In the top-10 shootout, Bottas set the bar at 1m16.986s, 0.047s quicker than Hamilton. For the second runs, Mercedes switched to the medium tyres, with Hamilton taking provisional pole with 1m16.934s, to pip Bottas by 0.052s.

Bottas struck back with a lap of 1m16.754s, only for Hamilton to respond with 1m16.652s on his second flying lap (Bottas only had one) that sealed pole position.

Read Also:

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start third, having briefly split the Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Perez qualified fifth for Racing Point, ahead of Alex Albon’s Red Bull. The McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were next up, ahead of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) who didn’t run after his Q2 off.

In Qualifying 2, Bottas was fastest on the medium tyres with 1m16.466s, 0.358s faster than Hamilton on similar rubber. Verstappen was 0.572s off in third, complaining of “no grip” despite using the softs, while Ricciardo escaped a spin at Turn 11 on his last lap to just make Q3.

Knocked out at this point were Renault’s Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), an impressive George Russell (Williams) and a less impressive Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), whose gamble to make Q3 on mediums, like teammate Leclerc, failed by a long way.

In Qualifying 1, Hamilton set the fastest time at 1m16.828s, 0.051s quicker than Verstappen, with Bottas a tenth off the pace.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Alfa Romeos of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, the soon-to-be-dumped Haas duo Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'16.652 219.986
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'16.754 0.102 219.694
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'16.904 0.252 219.265
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'17.090 0.438 218.736
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'17.223 0.571 218.359
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'17.437 0.785 217.756
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'17.520 0.868 217.523
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'17.525 0.873 217.509
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'17.803 1.151 216.732
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'17.614 0.962 217.259
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'17.626 0.974 217.226
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'17.728 1.076 216.941
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'17.788 1.136 216.773
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'17.919 1.267 216.409
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.201 1.549 215.628
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.323 1.671 215.293
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'18.364 1.712 215.180
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'18.508 1.856 214.785
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'18.777 2.125 214.052
View full results

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'16.652 219.986
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'16.754 0.102 0.102 219.694
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 8 1'16.904 0.252 0.150 219.265
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 8 1'17.090 0.438 0.186 218.736
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 7 1'17.223 0.571 0.133 218.359
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 8 1'17.437 0.785 0.214 217.756
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'17.520 0.868 0.083 217.523
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'17.525 0.873 0.005 217.509
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'17.803 1.151 0.278 216.732
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 0
View full results

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'16.466 220.521
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 7 1'16.824 0.358 0.358 219.493
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 9 1'17.038 0.572 0.214 218.884
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 7 1'17.129 0.663 0.091 218.625
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 8 1'17.183 0.717 0.054 218.472
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 7 1'17.321 0.855 0.138 218.083
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 9 1'17.367 0.901 0.046 217.953
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 9 1'17.367 0.901 0.000 217.953
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 10 1'17.411 0.945 0.044 217.829
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 9 1'17.481 1.015 0.070 217.632
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 8 1'17.614 1.148 0.133 217.259
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 10 1'17.626 1.160 0.012 217.226
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 10 1'17.728 1.262 0.102 216.941
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 6 1'17.788 1.322 0.060 216.773
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'17.919 1.453 0.131 216.409
View full results

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'16.828 219.482
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'16.879 0.051 0.051 219.336
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'16.945 0.117 0.066 219.148
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 12 1'17.209 0.381 0.264 218.399
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 7 1'17.370 0.542 0.161 217.944
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'17.421 0.593 0.051 217.801
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 11 1'17.435 0.607 0.014 217.761
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'17.446 0.618 0.011 217.731
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 11 1'17.547 0.719 0.101 217.447
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 8 1'17.621 0.793 0.074 217.240
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 10 1'17.627 0.799 0.006 217.223
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 12 1'17.667 0.839 0.040 217.111
13 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 10 1'17.775 0.947 0.108 216.810
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 12 1'17.841 1.013 0.066 216.626
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 11 1'17.931 1.103 0.090 216.376
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 1'18.201 1.373 0.270 215.628
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 1'18.323 1.495 0.122 215.293
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 12 1'18.364 1.536 0.041 215.180
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 10 1'18.508 1.680 0.144 214.785
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 11 1'18.777 1.949 0.269 214.052
View full results

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

Related video

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

Previous article

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

Triple Eight decides against F1-style steering wheel
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight decides against F1-style steering wheel

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue

Latest news

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

22m
2
Supercars

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report

3
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

24m

Latest news

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened

Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue
Formula 1

Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue

Latest videos

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations! 05:25
Formula 1

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations!

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.