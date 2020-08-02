Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in
05 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

shares
comments
Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 7:49 AM

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green insists that there's "no case to answer" in Renault's protest against the team's brake duct design.

The hearing is expected to take place at Silverstone in the gap between the two races, and will be held in a semi-virtual format.

Renault lodged its first protest after the Styrian GP, where the Racing Points finished sixth and seventh, and then submitted a second after the Hungarian GP, where the pink cars were fourth and seventh.

The Enstone team is expected to submit a third protest after Sunday's British GP. All three will be bundled together and heard by a new panel of stewards.

Read Also:

The case revolves around Racing Point using a 2019 Mercedes brake duct design on its 2020 car.

Since last year the rules have changed and brake ducts are now listed parts, which means that teams are obliged to design their own. Renault is adamant that a team cannot use a rival's 2019 design.

Both parties have spent the last few weeks gathering evidence which has now been submitted to the FIA, and Green is adamant that Racing Point has built a good defence.

"We think it's very strong," said Green. "We've been working on it the last couple of weeks. Some documents went to the FIA at the weekend, and then our defence went to the stewards a couple of days ago.

"The lawyers have been working on it intensely over the last week or so. We think that it should be dismissed. I think the regulations are quite clear. And we've made that case quite clear, how the regulations are.

"And we can see that we've done everything within the regulations. So we don't think there's a case to answer."

The FIA's head of single seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis said recently that the governing body hadn't specifically inspected the brake ducts when it visited the Racing Point factory after Barcelona testing, but Green denies that was the case.

"The FIA received all the data from our brake ducts in the visit," he said. "And they did a comparison, the Racing Point brake ducts to the MGP brake ducts, on that day. And they commented on it, and it was discussed.

"He [Tombazis] wasn't at that factory visit, there were other of his colleagues, but it was discussed, and it was shown. So we weren't trying to hide the brake ducts, they're all part of the submission that we gave to the FIA.

"And they did comment on how similar they were to the Mercedes. And we commented on why they were so similar, because we purchased the brake ducts in 2019."

Related video

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
17m

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Latest news

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
17m

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
1h

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Norris stopped "overdriving" to secure top five slot
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris stopped "overdriving" to secure top five slot

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2
Formula 1

Norris stopped "overdriving" to secure top five slot

3
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

17m
4
Supercars

New Commodore Supercar to run V8 engine in 2018

5
MotoGP

Stoner's Ducati testing pace leaves Pirro in awe

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Norris stopped "overdriving" to secure top five slot
Formula 1

Norris stopped "overdriving" to secure top five slot

Albon blames balance issues for qualifying struggles
Formula 1

Albon blames balance issues for qualifying struggles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.