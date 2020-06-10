Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point to test 2020 car at Silverstone

Racing Point to test 2020 car at Silverstone
By:
Jun 10, 2020, 4:27 PM

The Racing Point Formula 1 team will put some mileage on its 2020 car when it runs a promotional event or "filming day" at Silverstone's National circuit with Lance Stroll on June 17th.

The team is the first to reveal that it will run its current model on track before the racing season restarts in Austria on July 5.

Teams are permitted to conduct two promotional days during the year, with a maximum allowance of 100kms per day and demo tyres provided by Pirelli.

Racing Point has already used one of its two days in Barcelona in February.

Other teams have opted to run 2018 cars, with which they can complete unlimited mileage. Mercedes tested at Silverstone on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Ferrari is planning a run at Fiorano.

Some teams have not been able to do that sort of running because they don't have an older operational car, while others have used their two promotional days.

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says the Silverstone is keen to get back in action after the RP20 looked so strong in Barcelona winter testing.

"We're definitely looking forward to seeing how competitive it is," he told Motorsport.com.

"I think the first few circuits should be OK for us, even Hungary, and Silverstone should be OK too. Then we're back to Barcelona, and over the winter we looked pretty decent there.

"I think that schedule should bode well for us. So we're very much looking forward to seeing how the car performs and what we can do at each one of those circuits to find the sweet spot and optimise the set-up."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Adam Cooper

