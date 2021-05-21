Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay Next / F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

The current focus on Red Bull’s Formula 1 car may be on its rear wing, but the team itself is pushing on with developments elsewhere on its car.

Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP

For Monaco, that has led to the introduction of an interesting serrated diffuser concept that was tried for the first time in Thursday practice.

The design, which only appeared on Max Verstappen’s car during FP1, features a revised outer section, whereby a serrated edge has been applied to the two innermost Gurney-like extensions that run around the periphery of the diffuser.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, running the standard configuration, would give Red Bull plenty of data in order to quantify any uplift in performance.

Read Also:

Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser comparison

Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The change had been made obvious by the flow-vis paint that had been sprayed on the diffuser and rear wing in order that the team might get confirmation that the airflow was behaving as anticipated.

And, with Monaco being somewhat of an outlier in terms of downforce levels, it means that the airflow might need to be worked a little bit harder to achieve the same results.

The serrations look like they create smaller vortical flow structures that might otherwise create issues at higher speeds.

Serrated surfaces are not a new playground for F1 though, with Mercedes making use of them on numerous occasions in recent years, whilst the mid 2000’s proved fruitful for them from a design perspective too.

Here we look at previous serrated ideas.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 serrated rear wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 serrated rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W10 with a serrated trailing edge on the mainplane of its rear wing, and also notice the crescent shaped flap below the crash structure too.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 DRS

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 DRS

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The trailing edge of the DRS actuator pod with a serrated finish to help improve flow around the structure

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 front wing Russian GP

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 front wing Russian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A serrated edge was applied to the front wing flap on the W06 in order to improve flow over the upper flap above.

Ferrari F2004 front wing detail (serrated gurney strip, highlighted in yellow)

Ferrari F2004 front wing detail (serrated gurney strip, highlighted in yellow)

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari F2004 with a serrated Gurney flap added in the central section of the front wing

Williams FW26 2004 Monza rear wing serrations

Williams FW26 2004 Monza rear wing serrations

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Williams FW26’s rear wing was fitted with a serrated Gurney flap for Monza

shares
comments

Related video

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

Previous article

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

Next article

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
World Superbike

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

2
Supercars

Bathurst-winning Mustang heading to Penske museum

17h
3
MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash

4
Formula 1

Banned: Why F1 moved to outlaw crazy X-wings

5
Formula 1

Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP

1h
Latest news
F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

44m
Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP
Formula 1

Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP

1h
Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay
Formula 1

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

1h
Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit
Formula 1

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit

2h
Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 ‘a step too far’
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 ‘a step too far’

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton labels F1 a 'billionaire boys' club' 00:43
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Hamilton labels F1 a 'billionaire boys' club'

Wolff: F1 risks protests with 00:42
Formula 1
7h

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Formula 1: Sainz - Ferrari 00:39
Formula 1
7h

Formula 1: Sainz - Ferrari "very close" to being genuine threat in Monaco

Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP 00:33
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format 01:06
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend
Formula 1

Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career
Formula 1

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
6h
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
19h
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021

Trending Today

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover
World Superbike World Superbike

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

Banned: Why F1 moved to outlaw crazy X-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why F1 moved to outlaw crazy X-wings

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.