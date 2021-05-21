Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP

For Monaco, that has led to the introduction of an interesting serrated diffuser concept that was tried for the first time in Thursday practice.

The design, which only appeared on Max Verstappen’s car during FP1, features a revised outer section, whereby a serrated edge has been applied to the two innermost Gurney-like extensions that run around the periphery of the diffuser.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, running the standard configuration, would give Red Bull plenty of data in order to quantify any uplift in performance.

Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser comparison Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The change had been made obvious by the flow-vis paint that had been sprayed on the diffuser and rear wing in order that the team might get confirmation that the airflow was behaving as anticipated.

And, with Monaco being somewhat of an outlier in terms of downforce levels, it means that the airflow might need to be worked a little bit harder to achieve the same results.

The serrations look like they create smaller vortical flow structures that might otherwise create issues at higher speeds.

Serrated surfaces are not a new playground for F1 though, with Mercedes making use of them on numerous occasions in recent years, whilst the mid 2000’s proved fruitful for them from a design perspective too.

Here we look at previous serrated ideas.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 serrated rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W10 with a serrated trailing edge on the mainplane of its rear wing, and also notice the crescent shaped flap below the crash structure too.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 DRS Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The trailing edge of the DRS actuator pod with a serrated finish to help improve flow around the structure

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 front wing Russian GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A serrated edge was applied to the front wing flap on the W06 in order to improve flow over the upper flap above.

Ferrari F2004 front wing detail (serrated gurney strip, highlighted in yellow) Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari F2004 with a serrated Gurney flap added in the central section of the front wing

Williams FW26 2004 Monza rear wing serrations Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Williams FW26’s rear wing was fitted with a serrated Gurney flap for Monza

