Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
299 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

shares
comments
Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines
By:

Red Bull has revealed that its future Formula 1 engines will take the moniker of the energy drinks company, as it ruled out selling on the naming rights.

The Milton Keynes-based team has agreed a deal to take on the Honda engine project for next year as part of a move that has led to the creation of Red Bull Powertrains.

Read Also:

While the team has in the past rebadged engines – most famously with TAG-Heuer taking the name of its Renault customer units from 2016-2018 - such a plan has been ruled out this time.

Speaking about the plans for the future name of the Honda engines, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "It will be a Red Bull engine. So it will be, as Mercedes is a Mercedes, it will be an incorporated part of the car. So it will be a Red Bull."

Asked if Red Bull was looking for a potential partner or manufacturer to help in its project, Horner said: "I think we won't be beholden on having a partner, so we've got the independence to do it ourselves.

"If an exciting partner comes along, then of course it would make sense to look at it very seriously, whether that be an OEM or another type of partner, a battery manufacturer or whatever. It really depends what the engines are."

Horner explained that Red Bull had now begun a recruitment drive to ramp up its facilities at Milton Keynes as it looked to create the right structure around its plan.

"Obviously we will inherit the vast majority of HRD UK, which is the operational side of Honda, based in Milton Keynes," he explained. "So that gives us a standing start, in that already all the people that we already know and interface with, we'll look to take under the new company.

"Then we are in the process of setting out some of the other roles that will be filled in the next coming weeks and months. But I think the agreement that we've achieved with Honda just buys us time to assemble the right group of people."

Although Red Bull is now on the look-out for an individual to head up its engine division, Horner has ruled out early talk that it could swoop for former Mercedes chief Andy Cowell.

Asked whether he could be part of the project, Horner said: "What he's achieved obviously in the recent 10 years of the sport has been mightily impressive. He was obviously a lynchpin of what Mercedes and HPP have delivered.

"I think that he's obviously chosen to pursue I think other activities outside of Formula 1. But of course, as far as engines are concerned, he's been the guy that has delivered year on year. But my understanding is that his interests currently lay outside of Formula 1."

As an official engine manufacturer, Horner also confirmed that Red Bull would be obliged to provide customer engines to another outfit outside its current family if required by the regulations.

"By taking on the obligations of an engine manufacturer, you're bound by those regulations of obligation to supply, so that would be no different to any other manufacturer."

Related video

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

Previous article

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

48min
2
Road racing

NZ GT3: Jono Lester Teretonga Park preview

3
NASCAR Cup

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

7h
4
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

7h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

2h
Latest news
Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

48m
The greatest Mercedes you've never heard of
Formula 1

The greatest Mercedes you've never heard of

1h
Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Formula 1

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

4h
McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

4h
Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine
F2

Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine

Feb 14, 2021
Latest videos
Ferrari SF21 engine fireup 01:01
Formula 1
Feb 13, 2021

Ferrari SF21 engine fireup

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021 04:17
Formula 1
Feb 12, 2021

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert 01:53
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance 01:20
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

How F1 know-how is making waves in the America’s Cup
Formula 1 / Special feature

How F1 know-how is making waves in the America’s Cup

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races

Trending Today

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

Ride onboard with Valentino Rossi in Mercedes F1 test
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ride onboard with Valentino Rossi in Mercedes F1 test

Latest news

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

The greatest Mercedes you've never heard of Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The greatest Mercedes you've never heard of

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.