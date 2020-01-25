Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
291 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
305 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

shares
comments
Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment
By:
Jan 25, 2020, 9:03 AM

Renault says one of the big things it has lacked in its push to make the most out of its £15 million investment in the Formula 1 team was a ‘force’ to help drive its technical development better.

The French car manufacturer faced some difficult times in 2019 in the wake of an upgrade it brought to its home race in Paul Ricard not delivering the step forward it had hoped for.

That prompted a major internal review of the organisation, with the team coming to the conclusion that it needed some restructuring. As well as shuffling staff around, it has hired former McLaren engineer Pat Fry for a senior role.

Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul said that one of the key lessons coming out of last year was the need for stronger direction on the technical front.

“It looks like we were missing something in the technical leadership of the team, in the ability to pull all the resources that we put together,” he told Motorsport.com.

“We talk a lot about figures, and headline numbers like 750 people in Enstone now. It's huge, and there has been lots of investments: £15 million of investment.

“But you know, all of that needs to be driven by a force. And I felt that, and we felt that, we were a bit weak in technical leadership. Therefore, that led to the recruitment of Pat.”

Read Also:

Abiteboul said there were multiple factors at play to explain why Renault had a far from smooth 2019 campaign, which included it not making the most of the speed of its car in the early phase of the campaign.

“I think in the first part of this season we had a decent car,” he said. “But it was not very visible, because we did not manage to get the results or score the points that we could have at the time, given the theoretical competitiveness of our car against our competitors.

“There were different types of reasons for that: reliability, the engine, operation at the track, a bit of pitstop, and a bit of strategy.

“Plus a bit of drivers, also particularly Daniel [Ricciardo] getting used to the car. That unfortunately cost us some points at the time where we were in decent shape.”

Abiteboul said that the French GP upgrade disappointment highlighted a concept problem with its car that could not be cured during the season – and that opened the door for McLaren to overhaul it.

“When we were expecting to bring the car to the next level, it didn't really work,” he said. “So we discovered that there was a sort of limit for the development of the car given the choices that were made in terms of overall philosophy. 

"That was the story of the second part of the season. It was more difficult, and being out-developed by teams around us. Plus McLaren, to start with, benefiting from progress we had made on the engine, and the progress that we kept on coming in the course of the season.”

Abiteboul said that Renault has learned that it needs to ensure it maximises opportunities at the start of the campaign, as well as focus on longer term ambitions.

“What really matters at the start of the season, it's not necessarily the theoretical performance of the car, it's to be able to get out of the races what you can get,” he said. 

“So not the best outright pace, but having a robust package that can be reliable, along with a team that can be ready with a line up of drivers that can be ready to extract what the car has to offer.”

Next article
Alfa Romeo sets launch date for 2020 F1 car

Previous article

Alfa Romeo sets launch date for 2020 F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

1h
2
IMSA

Entire 24 hours of Daytona to be broadcast

3
Formula 1

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver

4
WRC

Lappi secures M-Sport Ford drive for 2020

5
Supercars

Bathurst 24 news 2003-10-09

Latest videos

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

Latest news

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment
F1

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

Alfa Romeo sets launch date for 2020 F1 car
F1

Alfa Romeo sets launch date for 2020 F1 car

New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"
F1

New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver
F1

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver

The Zandvoort lesson that F1 should pay attention to
F1

The Zandvoort lesson that F1 should pay attention to

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.