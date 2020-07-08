Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria

shares
comments
Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 1:33 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says he was “not devastated” by an early retirement in Austria last weekend, and is confident that the engine cooling issue that stopped him will be addressed by Renault for the upcoming Styrian GP.

Ricciardo was running in 10th place after 17 laps when he was called into retire, and admitted to some frustration after two safety cars and a high attrition race created opportunities for his fellow midfield runners.

The Australian said the chance to have another go in the second Red Bull Ring event made retirement easier to take.

“Certainly a premature end to the race,” said Ricciardo. “It was early when we had the issue and then seeing the safety cars and everything coming out later in the race, I'm sure we could have been there to grab a nice little bag of points. But it was obviously not to be.

“I think the reason why I'm not completely devastated right now is because we're back in a week and we get another chance at this track, so I'm optimistic that we'll get it right in seven days time.

“It was a cooling issue, so engine temp was rising pretty quickly. So I didn't really feel much, the boys told me to bring the car in and then go to a safe mode before it got worse, so I believe we've saved everything in time. I got a quick call telling me to change the engine mode and come to the pits.

“It was probably going to get interesting after that, once everybody pitted and put the mediums on. But it's okay, we had to save this engine, we've obviously got to do a few races on it.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo believes that the cooling issue is an easy fix: “I'm certainly optimistic, I believe they're pretty close to finding out the source of the issue and from what I understand it's something that can be fixed and managed within the window that we've got up until next weekend.

"I don't know the extent of everyone else's problems today, but it certainly seemed like there was a lot going on.

“Obviously it's been a while since we raced, but maybe the hot temperatures – Mercedes, Red Bull, Haas, a bunch of teams had their problems.

"I thought the first race would be wild and there would be lots of problems, maybe more from drivers than from mechanicals. Maybe next week we'll see a different story."

Ricciardo admitted that any frustration was outweighed by the simple fact of the season finally getting underway.

“Don't get me wrong, I don't want to say I was just happy to be here today, obviously I want to be doing well and get to the finish with points, but just to be back into racing mode felt good.

"I think for all of us to be on the grid and for the lights to go out I think was in a way a relief that we made it here to this point, and we're doing it again.

“I certainly am generally just happy to be doing it again and knowing that we’ll get another chance next week, so that's probably dulling down some of the frustration and disappointment.

"But it's optimism as well looking at next weekend knowing that we'll, fingers crossed, put it all together in qualifying. I really believe we can be a quicker car both in quali and race conditions.”

Next article
Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Previous article

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Next article

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso

Trending Today

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso
Formula 1 / Formula 1
49m

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP / MotoGP

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments

Latest news

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso
Formula 1 / Formula 1
49m

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Alonso: Renault gives me chance to "return to highest level"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Alonso: Renault gives me chance to "return to highest level"

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

2
Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

2h
3
World Superbike

BMW takes up Sykes option for 2020 WSBK season

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel

Latest videos

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Latest news

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso
Formula 1

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria
Formula 1

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Alonso: Renault gives me chance to "return to highest level"
Formula 1

Alonso: Renault gives me chance to "return to highest level"

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.