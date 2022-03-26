Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 teams say drivers still "concerned" over Saudi GP safety Next / Saudi Arabian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Practice report

Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Jeddah

Charles Leclerc pipped the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez late on in the final practice session ahead of Formula 1's already controversial 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Jeddah

The Bahrain Grand Prix victor used his last lap in the dying moments of the hour-long FP3 session to bolt to a 1m29.735s and snatch top spot away from the defending champion.

Leclerc nicked the spoils by just 0.033s as Perez was only another six hundredths further back as preparations continued for a race that will now go ahead following the four-hour driver meeting on Friday night.

These crunch talks arrived after the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a nearby Aramco oil facility during FP1.

Keeping to form in 2022, it was the Alfa Romeos that wasted no time in hitting the track as Valtteri Bottas led teammate Zhou Guanyu out of the pits in FP3.

They were followed by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, but it was a subdued opening quarter of an hour as most team plans involved installation out- and in-laps rather than a complete run.

That left the track vacant for the two Ferraris, who missed out on a combined 45 minutes of running in FP2 after both drivers tagged the wall before their medium-tyre long runs.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz chopped and changed at the top of the times as they each completed a push lap, Leclerc posting the initial 1m31.052s benchmark on soft C4 tyres.

Sainz found four hundredths as he ran over the line after 11 minutes had elapsed to nick top spot thanks to his quicker first sector, before Leclerc dropped down to a 1m30.139s flier.

Bottas joined the Scuderia duo on track but was at first 1.4s in arrears while Sainz slipped half a second behind his stablemate, Leclerc having set the pace in both Friday practice sessions.

It took until almost 20 minutes had passed in the early evening run for the track to come alive as Lando Norris, the Williams pair and Zhou took to the asphalt.

Red Bull began its session with Perez, who ran to fourth at his first attempt while Verstappen did not emerge for a full 24 minutes as the entire field ran with C4 soft tyres.

Perez could improve to second, sitting 0.152s off Leclerc to split the Ferraris courtesy of the fastest second sector at that point while Verstappen followed a cautious prep lap with fourth.

But next time around, the Dutch racer lit up the timing screens with the fastest second and third sectors as the cooler conditions suited the RB18 and he dipped into the 1m29s.

For the first time this weekend, the 1m30s barrier was broken when Verstappen posted a 1m29.768s to run four tenths quicker than Leclerc and a strong third for Pierre Gasly.

But the AlphaTauri driver's session was quickly hurt when he came to a stop in the pit exit with reports of a driveshaft issue with 25 minutes to run.

The pitlane was closed to avoid a red flag as the car was pushed back to the garage, from which it did not reemerge.

Verstappen might have walked away with first place when he did his heavy lifting at the halfway stage of FP3 - clocking a 1m29.768s to shoot to the head of the times.

He could have improved again in the final 10 minutes, only to abort the Turn 17 right-hand curve to clatter over the inside kerb.

That forced his RB18 to skip its front axle into the air and risk damage to the floor, following which Verstappen returned to the pits although he would remain faster than Perez.

Sainz, meanwhile, ran to fourth place, the better part of three tenths behind his stablemate, as Bottas ran to fifth ahead of Esteban Ocon and Gasly's long-standing effort.

Magnussen kept Fernando Alonso at bay as Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

Despite cutting the long-run pace deficit to the Red Bulls in half since Bahrain, the Mercedes attack could only manage 11th on the same tyre compound as Lewis Hamilton set a 1m30.707s to finish 0.9s off the pace.

George Russell, meanwhile, was 14th behind Mick Schumacher and Zhou.

As per Bahrain, it was the Mercedes-powered historic British marques bringing up the rear as Lance Stroll led an Aston Martin-McLaren-Williams train.

Behind Norris, Nicholas Latifi ran slowest and 2.2s off the pace after clipping the wall.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 23 1'29.735
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 12 1'29.768 0.033
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 16 1'29.833 0.098
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 22 1'30.009 0.274
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 22 1'30.030 0.295
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 16 1'30.139 0.404
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 11 1'30.148 0.413
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 18 1'30.262 0.527
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 17 1'30.296 0.561
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 19 1'30.415 0.680
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 17 1'30.707 0.972
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 17 1'30.765 1.030
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 20 1'30.946 1.211
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 15 1'30.983 1.248
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 18 1'31.067 1.332
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 16 1'31.186 1.451
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 16 1'31.374 1.639
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 18 1'31.424 1.689
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 17 1'31.529 1.794
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 13 1'31.992 2.257
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 teams say drivers still "concerned" over Saudi GP safety
Previous article

F1 teams say drivers still "concerned" over Saudi GP safety
Next article

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying as it happened

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying as it happened
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix Australian GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years" Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.