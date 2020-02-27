Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

shares
comments
Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Feb 27, 2020, 8:00 PM

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari’s new Formula 1 car is a “bit draggy”, causing it to trail its rivals for straight-line speed through pre-season testing.

Vettel completed his final extended run in the 2020 Ferrari car on Thursday before the start of the season, racking up 144 laps en route to setting the fastest time of the day. But Vettel’s time was still over a second slower than the best overall lap, set by Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas last week.

Ferrari has downplay its chances in the early part of the season throughout testing, saying it is a step behind Mercedes and Red Bull. The team placed a focus on improving the cornering ability of the new car – somewhere it struggled in last year – but its straight-line speed has been compromised as a result.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the cornering performance, Vettel explained that while the car had improved in this area, it was now on the back-foot on straight-line speed.

“We can feel the car is better, I think Sector 3 feels better,” Vettel said. “We also know that it does come with a trade. We still have some work to do, we are slower than we want down the straights because we are a bit draggy.

“We are aware of that, but the objective was to put more downforce on the car which I think we did. Sector 3 does feel better, but obviously getting out of Sector 3 and down to Turn 1 doesn’t feel as good as last year. 

“Certainly in the corners is where you feel the difference, and where we improved, but it looks like others are even a bit faster. That’s where we are I guess. There’s a lot of work to do.”

Read Also:

Vettel said the decision to favour a car with higher downforce is to aid Ferrari’s race day performance. The team took nine pole positions last year, but won only three races. 

“We worked very hard over winter, and I think our car is a step forward. Currently it does come with some more drag, but I think we are aware,” Vettel said. “We are pushing as hard as we can to get rid of the drag and make it more efficient. But we also believe that come race day, it gives us an advantage the way it is set up now, so we will see. 

“I think it will be key to obviously develop the car, especially since it seems that we’re not the very fastest right now.”

Mercedes hinted last week that Ferrari had been deliberately running its power unit at a low level – something the team denied – in order to downplay its true pace.

While Vettel conceded it was “hard to compare” the front-running teams given their varying testing programmes, he said Ferrari’s performance had still done little to wow the F1 paddock.

"I think if you look at the big teams, then nobody is really trying to do anything fancy,” Vettel said. “I think most of the work is done in the background and you don’t really see. I’m curious to really see where we are in Australia. But for sure, it’s not like we leave the very strongest impression right now.

“I’m not worried, and if it is so then it is like this, but we will know in a couple of weeks’ time – not now, not tomorrow.”

 
Next article
Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track

Previous article

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
14 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel stays quickest as Hamilton hits trouble

3h
2
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

32m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton problem adds to Mercedes engine dramas

4
IndyCar

Matt Damon narrates IndyCar’s “A Different Breed” brand campaign

1h
5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Latest videos

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

Latest news

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals
F1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track
F1

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track

Tech insight: What’s behind Red Bull’s new aero package?
F1

Tech insight: What’s behind Red Bull’s new aero package?

Vettel stays quickest as Hamilton hits trouble
F1

Vettel stays quickest as Hamilton hits trouble

Hamilton problem adds to Mercedes engine dramas
F1

Hamilton problem adds to Mercedes engine dramas

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.