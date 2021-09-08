Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

By:

FIA president Jean Todt blames himself for not ensuring that there are “clearer protocols” in the Formula 1 regulations regarding what happens when a race is cancelled.

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Last month’s Belgian GP ran for only two full laps behind the safety car before it was red-flagged. It was not resumed, and the results were declared after one lap, with pole man Max Verstappen the winner.

The top 10 finishers were given half points, as the regulations require only two race laps to be completed, and it is not specified that they have to be under green flag conditions.

The only change from the top 10 on the original grid was the absence of Sergio Perez, who dropped to the back after a pre-race crash.

The awarding of points was one of several controversial aspects of the event. Todt moved quickly by promising on the Monday after the race that there will be a proper review of the circumstances at the next F1 Commission meeting on October 5, and that points distribution will be among the topics.

Todt admits that the FIA should have been better prepared for a race lost to bad weather, despite Spa being the first time in the 71-year history of the World Championship that it had occurred.

"I mean, the only thing I blame myself for is that we knew it will happen,” Todt told Motorsport.com. “So as we knew, maybe we should have had a clearer protocol.

“But otherwise, why did it happen? Because the cars are wider, more downforce, probably not enough testing with extreme wet tyres. And then perception [visibility].

“It’s impossible in a circuit like Spa. Can you imagine if we would have said, ‘OK let's go.’ First, second or third lap we would have taken the risk of having 15 cars hitting each other, and we don't want that.

“We want racing with rain, but at the moment we don't have the ingredients to race under those conditions.”

Todt stressed that there was a genuine attempt to run the race, and that the cars were not sent out purely to run for two laps to qualify the event for points.

"The second attempt was because we had a weather forecast which could allow us to think that it could be possible.”

Regarding the points controversy he said: “So it's still a race weekend, and as it is a race weekend, we must distribute points.

“So what is the way? You follow the regulations. Maybe we need to think that in such a case, then you will take different consequences from the result of qualification. So that we will see what to do."

Todt admitted he had sympathy with fans who spent a day in the race and didn’t get to see a proper race.

“As a fan I was watching TV, and I was very frustrated. And I was comfortable, so I can understand the fans who paid for their ticket.

“On the other side they will not understand if we ask the drivers to do something which is simply in an undriveable situation. We don't want to do that."

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

Previous article

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

6 min
2
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

3
Supercars

Team Kiwi outlines Bathurst 1000 wildcard plan

4
Supercars

Canberra Supercars return not a done deal

5
General

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

Latest news
Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

6m
Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

1 h
Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking
Formula 1

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking

14 h
Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

14 h
Ferrari F1 boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”

15 h
Latest videos
Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP 05:05
Formula 1
20m

Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 09:13
Formula 1
2 h

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1? 14:34
Formula 1
20 h

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1?

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022 01:19
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022

Formula 1: AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022 00:46
Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Formula 1: AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

Why F1 drivers were allowed to cause Dutch GP pitlane traffic jam Dutch GP
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers were allowed to cause Dutch GP pitlane traffic jam

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

Trending Today

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Team Kiwi outlines Bathurst 1000 wildcard plan
Supercars Supercars

Team Kiwi outlines Bathurst 1000 wildcard plan

Canberra Supercars return not a done deal
Supercars Supercars

Canberra Supercars return not a done deal

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles
General General

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Norris ‘fully recovered’ after contracting COVID-19 over winter
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris ‘fully recovered’ after contracting COVID-19 over winter

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
16 h
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
23 h
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Latest news

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.