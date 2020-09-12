2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Lewis Hamilton will start the Tuscan Grand Prix from pole position, the ninth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Mugello.
In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on his first run at 1m15.144s, 0.059s faster than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton lapped 0.174s slower on his second run, while Bottas had to abort due to Esteban Ocon’s Renault causing a yellow flag with a big spin.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third, 0.365s off the pace, ahead of teammate Alex Albon. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will start fifth, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll – who will swap places due to the penalty Perez incurred in Friday practice. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Ocon rounded out the top 10.
Read Also:
In Qualifying 2, Hamilton was quickest with a lap of 1m15.309s, 0.013s up on Bottas and 0.162s faster than Verstappen.
Knocked out at this point were Lando Norris (who was pushed out late on by his McLaren teammate Sainz by a tenth), Daniil Kvyat (who went off at Turn 7 in his AlphaTauri), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Romain Grosjean (Haas).
In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m15.749s, 0.029s ahead of Hamilton, with Verstappen half a second back.
Falling at the first hurdle were last weekend’s Monza hero Pierre Gasly, who missed Q2 by 0.053s in his AlphaTauri, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), the Williamses of George Russell (who survived a huge moment at Turn 7) and Nicholas Latifi, and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).
F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying grid results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'15.144
|251.277
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'15.203
|0.059
|251.080
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'15.509
|0.365
|250.062
|4
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'15.954
|0.810
|248.597
|5
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'16.270
|1.126
|247.567
|6
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'16.356
|1.212
|247.289
|7
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'16.311
|1.167
|247.434
|8
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|1'16.543
|1.399
|246.684
|9
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'17.870
|2.726
|242.481
|10
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|11
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'16.640
|1.496
|246.372
|12
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'16.854
|1.710
|245.686
|13
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'16.854
|1.710
|245.686
|14
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'16.858
|1.714
|245.673
|15
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'17.254
|2.110
|244.414
|16
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'17.125
|1.981
|244.823
|17
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'17.220
|2.076
|244.522
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'17.232
|2.088
|244.484
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'17.320
|2.176
|244.205
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'17.348
|2.204
|244.117
|View full results
F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'15.144
|251.277
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|1'15.203
|0.059
|0.059
|251.080
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'15.509
|0.365
|0.306
|250.062
|4
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|5
|1'15.954
|0.810
|0.445
|248.597
|5
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'16.270
|1.126
|0.316
|247.567
|6
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|3
|1'16.311
|1.167
|0.041
|247.434
|7
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|5
|1'16.356
|1.212
|0.045
|247.289
|8
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|5
|1'16.543
|1.399
|0.187
|246.684
|9
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|5
|1'17.870
|2.726
|1.327
|242.481
|10
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|2
|View full results
F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|1'15.309
|250.727
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|1'15.322
|0.013
|0.013
|250.683
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|1'15.471
|0.162
|0.149
|250.188
|4
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|1'15.914
|0.605
|0.443
|248.728
|5
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|3
|1'16.243
|0.934
|0.329
|247.655
|6
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.271
|0.962
|0.028
|247.564
|7
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'16.297
|0.988
|0.026
|247.480
|8
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'16.324
|1.015
|0.027
|247.392
|9
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.489
|1.180
|0.165
|246.859
|10
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'16.522
|1.213
|0.033
|246.752
|11
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'16.640
|1.331
|0.118
|246.372
|12
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|5
|1'16.854
|1.545
|0.214
|245.686
|13
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'16.854
|1.545
|0.000
|245.686
|14
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'16.858
|1.549
|0.004
|245.673
|15
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.254
|1.945
|0.396
|244.414
|View full results
F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|1'15.749
|249.270
|2
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|1'15.778
|0.029
|0.029
|249.175
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|1'16.335
|0.586
|0.557
|247.357
|4
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'16.527
|0.778
|0.192
|246.736
|5
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|7
|1'16.596
|0.847
|0.069
|246.514
|6
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'16.698
|0.949
|0.102
|246.186
|7
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|3
|1'16.701
|0.952
|0.003
|246.176
|8
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'16.825
|1.076
|0.124
|245.779
|9
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'16.895
|1.146
|0.070
|245.555
|10
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'16.928
|1.179
|0.033
|245.450
|11
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'16.981
|1.232
|0.053
|245.281
|12
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'16.993
|1.244
|0.012
|245.243
|13
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.059
|1.310
|0.066
|245.033
|14
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.069
|1.320
|0.010
|245.001
|15
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.072
|1.323
|0.003
|244.991
|16
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'17.125
|1.376
|0.053
|244.823
|17
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.220
|1.471
|0.095
|244.522
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|9
|1'17.232
|1.483
|0.012
|244.484
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|9
|1'17.320
|1.571
|0.088
|244.205
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.348
|1.599
|0.028
|244.117
|View full results
F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Previous article
Tuscan GP qualifying as it happened
Next article
Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Tuscany GP
|Sub-event
|QU
|Author
|Charles Bradley