Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Race in
20 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

shares
comments
Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit
By:

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is simply in a "different class", after another frustrating qualifying result at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

While Leclerc was able to grab fourth place on the grid to confirm Ferrari’s recent progress, Vettel endured difficulties switching his tyres on in Q2 and ended up in 15th spot.

Speaking to Sky Germany afterwards about the difference between him and Leclerc, he said that his teammate was miles away.

“It’s not just beating, it's like a different class,” he said. “I try everything I can. I think the laps I hit, and I'm satisfied with them, are still too slow. At the moment there is nothing more I can do than to get what I have inside me.”

Vettel tried to get through Q2 on the medium tyre but his efforts were in vain. And although his pace on the soft in Q1 would have been enough to make it, he still thinks he did the right thing in committing to the medium for both runs.

“I actually had a pretty good feeling after the first try,” he said. “But in the second run, the tyres didn't get up to temperature at all. I locked a wheel right at Turn 3 and then the lap was already messed up.”

The German said that he had no answer as to why he had those difficulties, considering how good he had felt with the first medium lap effort.

“I don't know why I have such a hard time getting the tyres up to temperature, and that it feels a bit different every time. As I said, the car felt good the first time I tried it.

“I thought that with the medium I could easily repeat the time of Q1. That was the target, but it wasn't that easy.”

Read Also:

Vettel said that there was also a reluctance to go for the soft because he had experienced graining with it in free practice.

“I've been struggling a bit with the soft tyres all weekend,” he said. “For me, the tyres quickly let go and we got graining.

“The medium tyre seemed to be more durable. In the first attempt I had a good feeling and it was a good lap. Then I thought the time should be easy. But I couldn't get the tyres to work.” 

Related video

Grip levels left Verstappen 'confused' in qualifying

Previous article

Grip levels left Verstappen 'confused' in qualifying

Next article

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

Latest news

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

Grip levels left Verstappen 'confused' in qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grip levels left Verstappen 'confused' in qualifying

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

2
Formula 1

Wolff: Russell’s Williams F1 future is out of Mercedes’ hands

3
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

48m
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

1h

Latest news

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

Grip levels left Verstappen 'confused' in qualifying
Formula 1

Grip levels left Verstappen 'confused' in qualifying

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying
Formula 1

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
1h

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations! 05:25
Formula 1

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations!

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.