Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure Next / Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

By:

Sebastian Vettel was "disappointed" to lose out on a first Aston Martin Formula 1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after being stuck all race behind first-time winner Esteban Ocon.

After carnage at the wet start took out several contenders and polesitter Lewis Hamilton made a wrong decision not to come in for slicks at the restart, the Mercedes driver released Alpine's Ocon and Vettel into an unlikely fight for victory.

Vettel hounded the Frenchman lap after lap, dipping in and out of DRS range behind the Alpine, in what seemed to be a faster Aston Martin.

But on the twisty Hungaroring the German, who is chasing a first win for his new team after taking a podium in Baku, could never get close enough to attack Ocon's lead and had to settle for second place in the wake of the first-time winner.

Vettel credited Ocon's flawless performance to take a maiden win but was left disappointed as he couldn't convert his faster pace into a win.

"I'm a little bit disappointed because I felt I was a little bit faster the majority of the race," Vettel said. "But Esteban didn't do a single mistake and I didn't really get close enough. It is not an easy track to overtake, so I really pushed very, very hard but he stayed on track and well deserved for him to celebrate his first victory.

"Obviously, it's a great result for us but when it is that close for sure you are always looking at the win rather than the second."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vettel said he was trying to pressure 24-year-old Ocon, who had never led a grand prix before Sunday, but found it impossible to stay close enough through the downforce dependent second half of the Budapest circuit.

"I think we are very close with Esteban in terms of pace and I pushed so hard, I tried to push him into a mistake," the four-time world champion explained. "It's so difficult in the middle sector, the final part of it, to stay close enough. Otherwise, I think I could have tried something but like I said he did well to defend the way he did and not running into a mistake."

Vettel, who is one of four drivers summoned by the stewards for not following the pre-race ceremony procedures, said he was fortunate to have a "very bad" start as that allowed him to stay clear of the chaos ahead of him.

"l had a very, very bad start, but it turned out to be the best place to be," he added. "So, obviously there was a lot of stuff going on ahead of me and I took it easy and took the inside line.

"I was clean and found myself basically in the front of the pack, so that definitely made our race today."

shares
comments
Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Previous article

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Next article

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

1 h
2
Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

56 min
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

4
Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

5
NASCAR Cup

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway

Latest news
Hamilton suffering from "dizziness, fatigue" after Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness, fatigue" after Hungarian GP

20m
Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Formula 1

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

22m
Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

48m
Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

56m
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden win 01:48
Formula 1
11m

Formula 1: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden win

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

Verstappen's Honda F1 engine gets all-clear after Silverstone crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen's Honda F1 engine gets all-clear after Silverstone crash

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Trending Today

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
Supercars Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon crash
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon crash

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness, fatigue" after Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness, fatigue" after Hungarian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness, fatigue" after Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness, fatigue" after Hungarian GP

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.