Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart Next / Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Vettel: Brief appearance in underpants in Miami F1 a “piss-take”

Sebastian Vettel says his brief appearance wearing his underpants outside his race overalls at the Formula 1 Miami GP was a “piss-take.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Vettel: Brief appearance in underpants in Miami F1 a “piss-take”

The use of fire retardant underwear has become a talking point in recent grand prix weekends after a clampdown by new FIA race director Niels Wittich.

Following the letter of the International Sporting Code, Wittich has told drivers not to wear their normal pants or any form of jewellery while driving as a safety measure in case of fire.

The subject of potentially flammable intimate apparel emerged again on Friday in the regular team managers’ meeting.

Several drivers have expressed their frustration about the new focus on the subject, and before FP1 on Friday Vettel was seen in the paddock and pitlane wearing his Puma pants on the outside of his Aston Martin overalls in the style of Superman.

Asked by Motorsport.com if his appearance was a form of protest about the rule, the GPDA director said: "It was just a piss-take. I don't care, but it's just funny that we keep talking about it."

Vettel meanwhile had a low-key day on track in Miami, finishing FP2 in 14th place after a slight slip when he had a late spin.

"It's a tricky one,” he said of the circuit. “I think we still can tweak our car. We have to tweak our car! To adapt a little bit more to the track. But yeah, overall I think it's fun, it's very quick.

“There's a lot of straights. Most of it is quite blind, which makes it very tricky for traffic, and I think the racing will be tricky. And then on the other hand, there is the asphalt that is breaking up. The patches they've put in some places work well.

"Like everybody else, obviously we'd like to do a bit more laps, especially when the track's new."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Vettel cautioned that passing may not be as easy as had been anticipated: “If we want to race, then we need to be able to go side-by-side, and at the moment it's like there is only one line. Overall, it's good fun.”

Vettel hopes that he can make it into Q2 in Saturday’s qualifying session.

“If I feel really comfortable in the car, then I think there's a lot more to squeeze," he said. "But it's probably a comment you get from most of the drivers after the first day here. 

"So that would be crucial. And then I think we can improve a little bit. Probably somewhere around P10 to 15, that's realistic, but I would hope that it's more than that.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart
Previous article

Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart
Next article

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Miami F1 track undergoes more overnight resurfacing work Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami F1 track undergoes more overnight resurfacing work

Sainz: Ferrari F1 car still “surprising” me after heavy Miami crash Miami GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari F1 car still “surprising” me after heavy Miami crash

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Live: Follow Miami GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Miami GP qualifying as it happens

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
5 h
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
11 h
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.