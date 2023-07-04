Subscribe
Previous / Why McLaren didn’t go all in with chrome F1 look for British GP Next / Hamilton F1 contract delay not about money, says Mercedes
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon

Esteban Ocon has declared Alpine "needs" its Silverstone upgrade package to be a step forward after rival teams have made significant recent progress.

Adam Cooper
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

After a strong recent run, Alpine had a below-par weekend in Austria, with the only highlights a seventh for Ocon in the rain-affected sprint and 10th in the grand prix for Pierre Gasly - after a post-race penalty relegated him one position.

In contrast to rivals such as Ferrari and McLaren, the team didn't bring any updates to the Red Bull Ring, but the introduction of a new front wing at Silverstone this weekend and a revised floor, scheduled for two races later at Spa, are hoped to close the gap once more.

"I think many teams made steps in the last two races and we definitely need to make one as well. So I look forward to seeing what we can do," said Ocon.

"We are still focused on the teams in front of us, that's very clear, but we can see that the teams behind are also pushing forward."

Asked about the wing by Motorsport.com, Gasly added: "It's definitely going to bring us some performance and, hopefully, Silverstone can be a track that suits us a bit better, as Austria is always a bit particular.

"So yeah, looking forward to next weekend, and seeing what we get out of it."

The sprint format used for the second time this year at the Red Bull Ring meant teams had only a single practice session to prepare their cars for qualifying on Friday, something that limited time for trialling new parts. 

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Insisting this latest development was not pushed back as a result of the scheduling, Ocon said: "I don't think the reason was to have a stable weekend because there's only one practice session. Nowadays, the updates, you fit and forget.

"And yes, you can always optimise how you make them work. That's very true. But overall, it's always a step forward.

"What we're going to fit in Silverstone is going to be a step forward, and we have some more stuff coming before shutdown as well."

The progress of McLaren in Austria - highlighted by Lando Norris' drive to fourth with a full raft of upgrades - saw Alpine's hold on fifth in the constructors' standings drop to 18 points. 

Read Also:

Despite beating both Mercedes drivers and Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, Gasly conceded: "Ultimately, we want to fight for better positions. I was chasing Fernando [Alonso] at the start of the race, and I'm just consistently losing these two or three-tenths.

"That's what we are lacking at the moment to really take the fight to the two Mercedes, and Alonso in front of us."

He added: "I will say those two or three-tenths compared to Mercedes and Aston is probably what we're missing since the start of the year. McLaren did a big step. Is it only us?

"I'm not too sure, but we will review, and we need to find those two or three-tenths that we are lacking."

shares
comments

Related video

Why McLaren didn’t go all in with chrome F1 look for British GP

Hamilton F1 contract delay not about money, says Mercedes
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Magnussen: De Vries in "desperate situation" trying to save F1 future

Magnussen: De Vries in "desperate situation" trying to save F1 future

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Magnussen: De Vries in "desperate situation" trying to save F1 future Magnussen: De Vries in "desperate situation" trying to save F1 future

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030 F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties

Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"

Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring" Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"

The NFL and Hollywood lessons that Alpine’s US investors bring to F1

The NFL and Hollywood lessons that Alpine’s US investors bring to F1

Formula 1

The NFL and Hollywood lessons that Alpine’s US investors bring to F1 The NFL and Hollywood lessons that Alpine’s US investors bring to F1

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Latest news

Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh

Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh

WEC WEC
Monza

Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

F1 Formula 1

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

SUPC Supercars

Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe