FIA F2 / Bahrain December testing / Testing report

Deletraz ends Bahrain post-season F2 test on top

Deletraz ends Bahrain post-season F2 test on top
By:

Haas Formula 1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz set the pace for MP Motorsport as the three-day post-season Formula 2 test came to a conclusion on Bahrain’s grand prix layout on Thursday.

Deletraz was up to pace immediately as track action got underway at 9am local time, lapping the circuit in 1m41.827s just 17 minutes into the session to snatch the top spot early on.

That time would remain unbeaten throughout the day, with no other driver dipping into the 1m41s after six hours of running across two sessions.

Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala finished second on Thursday’s after topping the opening two days of running, with his morning effort of 1m42.005s putting him 0.178s down on Deletraz.

However, the Indian driver still ended the three-day test the quickest of all thanks to his Wednesday benchmark of 1m41.686s.

Red Bull junior Juri Vips (Hitech) finished just over a tenth adrift of the leading duo on Thursday, with Dan Tictkum not far behind in fourth on another strong day for Carlin.

Liam Lawson was the top F3 graduate in fifth, the Hitech driver ending the day just 0.002s off Ticktum’s time of 1m42.302s.

MP Motorsport’s Lirim Zendeli, UNI-Virtuosi driver Felipe Drugovich and Campos man Ralph Boschung were all separated by less than a tenth of a second in sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

Boschung’s teammate Logan Sargeant was ninth quickest, while Guilherme Samaia completed the top 10 for Charouz, nearly eight tenths down on Deletraz’s chart-topping time.

Most of the day's quickest times were set in the morning, with only Drugovich's afternoon effort of 1m42.435s good enough to grab a spot in the overall top 10.

Boschung and Bent Viscaal (Trident) stopped on the start/finish straight in the morning due to separate reasons and were unable to return to the track for the rest of the day.

There was only a single stoppage in the afternoon session, deployed just after the halfway mark and lasting less than five minutes when Theo Pourchaire's Campos came to a halt.

Day 3 morning results:

  DRIVER TEAM LAPTIME LAPS
1 Louis Delétraz MP Motorsport 1:41.872 25
2 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:42.005 31
3 Juri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:42.145 46
4 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:42.302 30
5 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1:42.304 40
6 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:42.409 35
7 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:42.479 9
8 Logan Sargeant Campos Racing 1:42.524 26
9 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:42.606 36
10 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:42.695 39
11 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:42.697 39
12 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:42.818 32
13 Marino Sato Trident 1:43.009 16
14 Clément Novalak UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.028 37
15 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:43.164 28
16 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:43.478 35
17 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing 1:43.521 30
18 Roberto Merhi BWT HWA RACELAB 1:43.704 19
19 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:43.966 19
20 Matteo Nannini BWT HWA RACELAB 1:44.749 22
21 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:47.574 41
22 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:47.964 43

Day 3 afternoon results:

  DRIVER TEAM LAPTIME LAPS
1 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:42.435 26
2 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing 1:42.784 33
3 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:42.827 25
4 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:43.268 32
5 Clément Novalak UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.411 35
6 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:43.612 41
7 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:43.652 32
8 Roberto Merhi BWT HWA RACELAB 1:43.665 29
9 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:43.922 47
10 Matteo Nannini BWT HWA RACELAB 1:44.228 28
11 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:45.504 38
12 Louis Deletraz MP Motorsport 1:46.787 42
13 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1:47.218 42
14 Logan Sargeant Campos Racing 1:47.387 53
15 Marino Sato Trident 1:47.527 49
16 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:47.727 36
17 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:47.914 15
18 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:48.074 47
19 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:48.236 50
20 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:48.258 50
-- Ralph Boschung Campos Racing -- 0
-- Bent Viscaal Trident -- 0
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain December testing
Author Rachit Thukral

