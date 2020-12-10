Deletraz ends Bahrain post-season F2 test on top

Deletraz was up to pace immediately as track action got underway at 9am local time, lapping the circuit in 1m41.827s just 17 minutes into the session to snatch the top spot early on.

That time would remain unbeaten throughout the day, with no other driver dipping into the 1m41s after six hours of running across two sessions.

Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala finished second on Thursday’s after topping the opening two days of running, with his morning effort of 1m42.005s putting him 0.178s down on Deletraz.

However, the Indian driver still ended the three-day test the quickest of all thanks to his Wednesday benchmark of 1m41.686s.

Red Bull junior Juri Vips (Hitech) finished just over a tenth adrift of the leading duo on Thursday, with Dan Tictkum not far behind in fourth on another strong day for Carlin.

Liam Lawson was the top F3 graduate in fifth, the Hitech driver ending the day just 0.002s off Ticktum’s time of 1m42.302s.

MP Motorsport’s Lirim Zendeli, UNI-Virtuosi driver Felipe Drugovich and Campos man Ralph Boschung were all separated by less than a tenth of a second in sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

Boschung’s teammate Logan Sargeant was ninth quickest, while Guilherme Samaia completed the top 10 for Charouz, nearly eight tenths down on Deletraz’s chart-topping time.

Most of the day's quickest times were set in the morning, with only Drugovich's afternoon effort of 1m42.435s good enough to grab a spot in the overall top 10.

Boschung and Bent Viscaal (Trident) stopped on the start/finish straight in the morning due to separate reasons and were unable to return to the track for the rest of the day.

There was only a single stoppage in the afternoon session, deployed just after the halfway mark and lasting less than five minutes when Theo Pourchaire's Campos came to a halt.

Day 3 morning results:

DRIVER TEAM LAPTIME LAPS 1 Louis Delétraz MP Motorsport 1:41.872 25 2 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:42.005 31 3 Juri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:42.145 46 4 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:42.302 30 5 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1:42.304 40 6 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:42.409 35 7 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:42.479 9 8 Logan Sargeant Campos Racing 1:42.524 26 9 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:42.606 36 10 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:42.695 39 11 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:42.697 39 12 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:42.818 32 13 Marino Sato Trident 1:43.009 16 14 Clément Novalak UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.028 37 15 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:43.164 28 16 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:43.478 35 17 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing 1:43.521 30 18 Roberto Merhi BWT HWA RACELAB 1:43.704 19 19 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:43.966 19 20 Matteo Nannini BWT HWA RACELAB 1:44.749 22 21 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:47.574 41 22 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:47.964 43

