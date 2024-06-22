All Series
FIA F3 Barcelona

F3 Spain: Boya wins sprint race as Trident pair implode

Mari Boya scored his maiden F3 victory in the Spanish sprint race in Barcelona as Trident imploded

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Mari Boya, Campos Racing

Mari Boya topped the F3 podium for the first time, securing only his second career top-three finish in a relatively straightforward affair for the Campos driver after early contact between Santiago Ramos and Sami Meguetounif cleared the path for the Spaniard.

Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) joined him on the top three, although the former's position remains provisional as he is subject to a post-race investigation for a false start.

Following a post-qualifying track limits penalty for Sebastian Montoya, Trident saw drivers Ramos and Meguetounif promoted to the front row. But any hope of victory disintegrated with an embarrassing third lap collision between the team-mates.

With DRS enabled at the start of the lap, Meguetounif had the run on Ramos, who was defending the inside line, into Turn 1. Despite space being left, Meguetounif took to the grass on the inside, lost control and was forced to retire with damage after the pair collided.

Ramos was able to recover to the pits with a puncture but rejoined at the back of the pack.

In the mayhem, Nikita Bedrin (AIX Racing) and Callum Voisin (Rodin) also made contact at the same corner – both of whom retired. Both incidents were subject to a post-race investigation. Stewards handed Meguetounif a five-place grid drop to be taken in his next race and two points added to his licence. 

The beneficiary was home driver Boya, who led the way from Dunne and Goethe when action resumed on lap eight.

While all eyes had been on the action at the front, Montoya had made rapid progress, climbing from P27 to P15 by the time of the safety car. And this progress continued after the intervention, with Nikola Tsolov, Luke Browning and Christian Mansell all falling victim to the fast-charging Colombian by lap 13.

But this was all for nothing, when contact with Gabriele Mini (Prema) on lap 18 on the exit of Turn 4 as the lines of both drivers converged resulted in a right front puncture to the Prema, leaving Mini unable to avoid taking the pair into the gravel and out of the race.

At the front, Boya had survived an attack from Dunne after a period of tyre saving. There was now, however, an asterisk hanging over the on-track action as Dunne – along with Christian Mansell (ART), Bedrin, Charlie Wurz (Jenzer), Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak (AIX Racing), Sophia Floersch (Van Amersfoort Racing), Kacper Sztuka (MP Motorsport) and Piotr Wisnicki (Rodin) – was under investigation for a false start.

With the clear-up unable to be completed within the 21-lap distance, the race finished behind the safety car, with Boya left unchallenged to claim his first F3 victory and become the ninth different winner from nine races on the 99th race in the category's history. 

Despite his retirement, Mini retained his lead in the championship on 72 points, with Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) second three points back and Luke Browning (Hitech) third after failing to score in P12.

Update: Campos Racing has been summoned to the stewards after Boya's car was found to have been fitted with a front plank which was marked but not nominated for the car. 

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
M. Boya Campos Racing
12 21

38'11.211

153.462 10
2
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
9 21

+0.453

38'11.664

0.453 153.432 9
3
O. Goethe Campos Racing
10 21

+0.828

38'12.039

0.375 153.407 8
4
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
15 21

+1.068

38'12.279

0.240 153.391 7
5
L. Van ART Grand Prix
24 21

+1.263

38'12.474

0.195 153.378 6
6
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
20 21

+1.735

38'12.946

0.472 153.346 5
7
L. Fornaroli Trident
4 21

+1.893

38'13.104

0.158 153.336 4 1
8
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
1 21

+2.197

38'13.408

0.304 153.315 3
9
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
3 21

+2.698

38'13.909

0.501 153.282 2
10
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
7 21

+2.964

38'14.175

0.266 153.264 1
11
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
23 21

+3.111

38'14.322

0.147 153.254
12
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
14 21

+3.375

38'14.586

0.264 153.237
13
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
25 21

+3.936

38'15.147

0.561 153.199
14
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
16 21

+4.213

38'15.424

0.277 153.181
15
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
31 21

+4.652

38'15.863

0.439 153.151
16
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
17 21

+4.982

38'16.193

0.330 153.129
17
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
28 21

+5.287

38'16.498

0.305 153.109
18
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
22 21

+5.787

38'16.998

0.500 153.076
19
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
19 21

+6.938

38'18.149

1.151 152.999
20 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 21

+7.117

38'18.328

0.179 152.987
21
S. Ramos Trident
6 21

+7.370

38'18.581

0.253 152.970
22
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
18 21

+7.849

38'19.060

0.479 152.938
23
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
8 21

+8.566

38'19.777

0.717 152.891
24
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
30 21

+8.760

38'19.971

0.194 152.878
25
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
26 21

+16.556

38'27.767

7.796 152.361
dnf
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
2 17

4 laps

Accident
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 17

4 laps

Accident
dnf
S. Meguetounif Trident
5 2

19 laps

Accident
dnf
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
29 2

19 laps

Accident
dnf
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
27 2

19 laps

Accident
View full results

Sam Hall
