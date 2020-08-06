Formula E
Formula E / Berlin E-prix II / Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Points leader da Costa cruises to victory

shares
comments
Berlin E-Prix: Points leader da Costa cruises to victory
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 6:05 PM

Antonio Felix da Costa remained unchallenged by Sebastien Buemi for the duration of the second Formula E race in Berlin to increase his championship stronghold to 68 points.

Two late activations of his higher 235kWh attack mode allowed DS Techeetah driver da Costa to expertly manage the race and win by 3s over Nissan e.dams rival Buemi. 

A superb start from Nyck de Vries in fourth allowed the Mercedes driver to attempt a pass on Alex Lynn’s Mahindra into Turn 1, which forced Buemi to defend second position. 

That permitted da Costa to escape to the tune of 0.8s at the end of the first lap, but the gap stabilised around 1s in the early phase as da Costa held a 1% useable energy advantage. 

On lap nine, Buemi picked up his first of two attack modes but found his boost briefly neutralised after a full-course yellow that was deployed to collect the front wing from Guenther’s BMW Andretti car.  

Two tours later, Sam Bird also shed his bodywork down the start straight to bring out another full-course yellow, as Buemi’s four-minute power hike ran out. 

A third and final full-course yellow was waved on lap 16 after de Vries retired exiting Turn 1 - and he remains under investigation for getting out to push his own car off track. 

This dropped Buemi 2.1s off the tail of da Costa as he locked the brakes when the speed limit was imposed and over-stopped his car to fall back.  

As green-flag conditions returned, da Costa - then the only one of the top five in the championship to run in a points-scoring position - triggered his first attack mode. 

Combined with a second activation, fanboost and fastest lap, he checked out at the front to win by 3.09s over Buemi for his third FE victory in succession 

Di Grassi was 5.1s in arrears of the Nissan e.dams, having been run close by the Envision Virgin Racing car of Frijns to the chequered flag. 

Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne mounted an incredible comeback drive from 13th, which was crowned by a stunning double overtake on Bird and Oliver Rowland (Nissan) around the outside into Turn 6. 

Behind Vandoorne’s two beaten rivals, Edoardo Mortara took the Venturi to eighth ahead of the Porsche of Andre Lotterer. 

Jean-Eric Vergne was a disappointing 10th, having lost two spots from his grid position, which was compounded by a return of his late-race rear tyre wear.  

With Jaguar driver Mitch Evans 12th behind Lynn and a torrid day for BMW Andretti - Sims recovering from a pitlane start and a drive-through penalty for a battery change to 20th, and Maximilian Gunther pitting 11 laps from home - da Costa has started to check out in the points race.  

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah
2 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 3.090
3 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 8.296
4 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 9.239
5 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 9.695
6 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 10.081
7 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 13.897
8 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 16.367
9 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 16.893
10 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 20.919
11 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 21.288
12 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 22.157
13 66 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 22.631
14 7 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 23.579
15 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 23.987
16 18 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 26.381
17 33 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 35.424
18 6 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 35.727
19 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 36.356
20 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 42.395
21 51 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 52.828
19 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'21.241
28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 11 Laps
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 23 Laps
View full results
Series Formula E
Event Berlin E-prix II
