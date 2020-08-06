Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Race in
03 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Berlin E-prix II / Breaking news

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa scores second straight pole

shares
comments
Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa scores second straight pole
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 1:27 PM

Antonio Felix da Costa claimed pole position for the second Berlin race by over 0.4 seconds as his domination of the Formula E season finale continued while his title rivals faltered.

The points leader posted the fastest time of the reversed Tempelhof Airport circuit with a 1min06.442s to leave superpole rival Sebastien Buemi with little response in second.  

DS Techeetah pilot da Costa blitzed the group one session and was the only driver of the first six to survive for the pole position shootout. 

Prior to his lap, Alex Lynn and Nyck de Vries were separated by just 0.002s in superpole. 

Despite narrowly missing the Turn 1 apex, da Costa found 0.2s in both the first and final sector to have a huge 0.477s cushion at the top of the field. 

Buemi progressively lost time on his flier for Nissan e.dams - 0.15s in the first split, 0.2s in the second - to win up a comparatively large 0.417s in arrears.  

Lynn, who snared 2017 New York pole on his FE debut for Virgin Racing, was an excellent third on only his second appearance for Mahindra Racing. 

De Vries will line up fourth, ahead of Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns, after he improved on the sturdy but unremarkable effort from Lucas di Grassi.  

Buemi’s teammate Oliver Rowland was the first driver to miss out on the top-six shootout after Lynn’s immense final group flying lap. 

Combined with Frijn’s stellar group three run, which assured him of a best qualifying result of the season, it shuffled defending champion Vergne out of superpole contention in eighth. 

Da Costa once again left his group one and title rivals stunned, as Sam Bird - who had finished the early running in second place - would end the group stages down in ninth. 

Much of the group one deficit was expected to be eradicated by the increased levels of rubber laid down on the abrasive Tempelhof Airport circuit, but it proved otherwise. 

Behind Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara, 11th was the return for Maximilian Gunther (who slipped from fourth to fifth in the points after the Wednesday race), and Andre Lotterer - second in the first race - could only land 12th. 

Stoffel Vandoorne, the first driver to set a full power 250kW run, was well off his Mercedes stablemate de Vries down in 13th.  

A downbeat Alex Sims could only manage 15th, with his woes compounded by a 20-place grid drop for a battery change following damaged caused by his BMW Andretti team. 

Oliver Turvey delivered a great effort in 16th for the struggling NIO 333 team, which put the Briton ahead of both Jaguar drivers. 

Mitch Evans, da Costa’s closest threat in the points but now 44 points adrift, could only qualify his car in 17th having also brought up the rear in the group one stage.  

Double DTM champion Rene Rast had to watch teammate di Grassi spearhead the superpole charge for Audi after a sector one mistake put him 1.4s off the pace and last.  

Berlin E-Prix - Starting grid

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.442
2 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'06.859 0.417
3 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.919 0.477
4 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.921 0.479
5 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.974 0.532
6 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'07.292 0.850
7 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'07.018 0.576
8 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'07.035 0.593
9 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.148 0.706
10 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'07.218 0.776
11 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.269 0.827
12 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.285 0.843
13 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.292 0.850
14 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.338 0.896
15 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.368 0.926
16 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.451 1.009
17 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.516 1.074
18 19 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'07.557 1.115
19 7 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.581 1.139
20 18 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.640 1.198
21 6 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.846 1.404
22 33 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.005 1.563
23 51 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.432 1.990
24 66 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'08.464 2.022
View full results
Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin E-prix II
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Techeetah
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa dominates frantic race on FE return
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa dominates frantic race on FE return

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa scores second straight pole
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
32m

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa scores second straight pole

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s
Formula E Formula E / Practice report
3h

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19

Da Costa: Vergne “masters” Formula E car better than me
Formula E Formula E / Interview

Da Costa: Vergne “masters” Formula E car better than me

Trending

1
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

2
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

3
MotoGP

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

2h
4
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa scores second straight pole

32m
5
Formula 1

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits

2h

Latest videos

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport 02:17
Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car 03:15
Formula E

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster 03:51
Formula E

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie 01:31
Formula E

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa scores second straight pole
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa scores second straight pole

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19
Formula E

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19

Da Costa: Vergne “masters” Formula E car better than me
Formula E

Da Costa: Vergne “masters” Formula E car better than me

Porsche’s Lotterer admits error cost him shot at Berlin victory
Formula E

Porsche’s Lotterer admits error cost him shot at Berlin victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.