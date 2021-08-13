Tickets Subscribe
Berlin E-Prix I Practice report
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

By:

Jake Dennis topped an opening Formula E free practice session for the double-header 2021 Berlin E-Prix title decider in which the top seven were covered by under a tenth.

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

The rookie, who won the first race in London last time out, ran fastest for his BMW Andretti team as the German manufacturer readies itself to quit the series after its home race this weekend.

Dennis, currently fourth in the drivers’ standings, delivered a late full 250kW power lap and posted a 1m06.949s effort to top the 45-minute session by 0.014s over Venturi Racing driver Edoardo Mortara.

The fastest time from Dennis, whose services it was announced today will be retained by the newly-independent Andretti Autosport team for next season, was a tenth adrift of the laps set in the equivalent first practice on the anti-clockwise track last year – with the Sunday race to switch direction.

Maximilian Gunther, whose future is yet to be agreed, completed a BMW Andretti 1-3 as he earned the third best time and ran only another two thousandths slower than Dennis.

Alex Lynn earned fourth for Mahindra Racing to copy his strong one-lap pace from Berlin last year, although the rear-bias car weight could overheat his tyres in the race on the abrasive concrete.

Two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne ran to fifth for DS Techeetah ahead of the Mercedes fight led by Stoffel Vandoorne.

Mitch Evans completed the top seven but was still only 0.086s adrift of Dennis.

However, combined with teammate Sam Bird running to 16th, the display did not entirely diminish concerns over Jaguar Racing’s historic struggles at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

Nissan e.dams racer Sebastien Buemi led Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein and defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa inside the top 10.

Pre-event points leader Nyck de Vries was only 14th fastest in his Mercedes, having been slowest with five minutes of practice to go, while Lucas di Grassi clocked 19th ahead of the Envision Virgin Racing cars.

Robin Frijns, second in the championship, pipped his rookie teammate Nick Cassidy to 20th by 0.13s.

Buemi had initially set the pace during the lower power 200kW runs, his 1m08.585s earning him a 0.114s cushion over Vergne and Super GT and Super Formula champion Cassidy.

Through the attack mode laps, running with the higher 235kW power, Gunther topped the times to complete a strong early showing for BMW Andretti.

The German ran to a 1m07.362s effort to find 0.09s over Vergne, with Evans another 0.044s in arrears.

NIO 333 driver Tom Blomqvist is due to be invested by the stewards for pitlane overspeeding.

Results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.949
2 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'06.963 0.014
3 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.965 0.016
4 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.984 0.035
5 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'07.006 0.057
6 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.033 0.084
7 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.035 0.086
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.056 0.107
9 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.063 0.114
10 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'07.077 0.128
11 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.129 0.180
12 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.131 0.182
13 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'07.191 0.242
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'07.193 0.244
15 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.228 0.279
16 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.352 0.403
17 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 1'07.355 0.406
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.388 0.439
19 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'07.469 0.520
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.485 0.536
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.617 0.668
22 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'07.741 0.792
23 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.902 0.953
24 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.932 0.983
